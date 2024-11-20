 Skip navigation
Jacob Stallings agrees to a 1-year, $2.5M deal with the Colorado Rockies

  
Published November 20, 2024 05:37 PM
Jacob Stallings

Sep 12, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Jacob Stallings (25) walk to the dugout in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Rick Osentoski/Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

DENVER — Catcher Jacob Stallings and the Colorado Rockies agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract.

The deal carries a $2 million salary for next season, along with a $2 million mutual option for 2026 that includes a $500,000 base buyout. The buyout would escalate by $150,000 for 80 games at catcher, $150,000 for 90 games at the position and $200,000 for 100 games at catcher.

The 34-year-old Stallings set full-season career highs with Colorado last season when he hit .263 with nine homers and a slugging percentage of .453. He caught 12 runners stealing, which was 12th most among catchers.

Stallings was taken in the seventh round of the 2012 amateur draft by Pittsburgh after playing at North Carolina. He’s appeared in 534 career games over nine seasons with the Pirates, Miami Marlins and Rockies, with 33 homers and 184 RBIs.

Stallings was a 2021 NL Gold Glove winner at catcher. He also went a major league-record 247 games at catcher without a passed ball, a streak that spanned from Aug. 18, 2020, to April 4, 2023.