Johan Oviedo and Pittsburgh Pirates go to first salary arbitration hearing of the year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jovan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates argued the first salary arbitration case of the year.

A right-hander who turns 27 on March 2, Oviedo asked for a raise from $765,000 to $1.15 million while the Pirates argued for $850,000.

A decision by arbitrators Allen Ponak, Robert Herman and Jasbir Parmar is expected.

Baltimore second baseman Jorge Mateo avoided a hearing when he agreed to a one-year, $3.55 million contract with a $5.5 million team option for 2026. The option could increase by $500,000 based on plate appearances in 2025: $125,000 each for 460, 480, 500 and 520.

Mateo had asked for $4 million and had been offered $3.1 million. He hit .229 with five homers, 18 RBIs and 13 stolen bases last year.

Eleven other players are scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 14. The largest amounts involve Washington first baseman Nathaniel Lowe ($11.1 million vs. $10.3 million), San Diego right-hander Michael King ($8.8 million vs. $7,325,000) and Milwaukee catcher William Contreras ($6.5 million vs. $5.6 million).

Other cases involve St. Louis outfielder/infielder Brendan Donovan ($3.3 million vs. $2.85 million), New York Yankees right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. ($2.5 million vs. $2.05 million), Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak ($2 million vs. $1.5 million) and first baseman/second baseman Luis Rengifo ($5.95 million vs. $5.8 million), Pittsburgh right-hander Dennis Santana ($2.1 million vs. $1.4 million), St. Louis outfielder Lars Nootbaar ($2.95 million vs. $2.45 million) and right-hander Andre Pallante ($2.1 million vs. $1,925,000) and Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Alex Vesia ($2.35 million vs. $2.05 million).

Players went 9-6 in hearings last winter, leaving teams with a 353-266 advantage since arbitration started in 1974. Players had a winning record for the first time since going 6-4 in 2019.