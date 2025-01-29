Johan Oviedo and Pittsburgh Pirates go to first salary arbitration hearing of the year

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
Zrinka Ljutic wins Courchevel slalom; Mikaela Shiffrin returns from injury
SX 2025 Rd 02 San Diego Jorge Prado closeup.JPG
Jorge Prado out for 2025 Supercross with shoulder injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2024 Rd 06 Glendale empty track.jpg
Supercross 2025 at Glendale: How to watch, schedule, venue, track map
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfsbreecehall_250130.jpg
Hall’s fantasy outlook ‘concerning’ for 2025
nbc_roto_rfsjamaarchase_250130.jpg
How potential Higgins departure affects Chase
nbc_roto_rfsdarrenbevell_250130.jpg
What Raiders’ offense could look like under Bevell

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
Zrinka Ljutic wins Courchevel slalom; Mikaela Shiffrin returns from injury
SX 2025 Rd 02 San Diego Jorge Prado closeup.JPG
Jorge Prado out for 2025 Supercross with shoulder injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2024 Rd 06 Glendale empty track.jpg
Supercross 2025 at Glendale: How to watch, schedule, venue, track map
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfsbreecehall_250130.jpg
Hall’s fantasy outlook ‘concerning’ for 2025
nbc_roto_rfsjamaarchase_250130.jpg
How potential Higgins departure affects Chase
nbc_roto_rfsdarrenbevell_250130.jpg
What Raiders’ offense could look like under Bevell

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Johan Oviedo and Pittsburgh Pirates go to first salary arbitration hearing of the year

  
Published January 29, 2025 01:05 PM
Johan Oviedo

Sep 15, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Johan Oviedo (24 wearing 21) delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Charles LeClaire/Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jovan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates argued the first salary arbitration case of the year.

A right-hander who turns 27 on March 2, Oviedo asked for a raise from $765,000 to $1.15 million while the Pirates argued for $850,000.

A decision by arbitrators Allen Ponak, Robert Herman and Jasbir Parmar is expected.

Baltimore second baseman Jorge Mateo avoided a hearing when he agreed to a one-year, $3.55 million contract with a $5.5 million team option for 2026. The option could increase by $500,000 based on plate appearances in 2025: $125,000 each for 460, 480, 500 and 520.

Mateo had asked for $4 million and had been offered $3.1 million. He hit .229 with five homers, 18 RBIs and 13 stolen bases last year.

Eleven other players are scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 14. The largest amounts involve Washington first baseman Nathaniel Lowe ($11.1 million vs. $10.3 million), San Diego right-hander Michael King ($8.8 million vs. $7,325,000) and Milwaukee catcher William Contreras ($6.5 million vs. $5.6 million).

Other cases involve St. Louis outfielder/infielder Brendan Donovan ($3.3 million vs. $2.85 million), New York Yankees right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. ($2.5 million vs. $2.05 million), Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak ($2 million vs. $1.5 million) and first baseman/second baseman Luis Rengifo ($5.95 million vs. $5.8 million), Pittsburgh right-hander Dennis Santana ($2.1 million vs. $1.4 million), St. Louis outfielder Lars Nootbaar ($2.95 million vs. $2.45 million) and right-hander Andre Pallante ($2.1 million vs. $1,925,000) and Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Alex Vesia ($2.35 million vs. $2.05 million).

Players went 9-6 in hearings last winter, leaving teams with a 353-266 advantage since arbitration started in 1974. Players had a winning record for the first time since going 6-4 in 2019.