JuJu Watkins lifts sixth-ranked USC to program-defining win over No. 1 UCLA
JuJu Watkins lifts sixth-ranked USC to program-defining win over No. 1 UCLA
NASCAR Cup Series Duel 1 at Daytona
Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates making Daytona 500 as car owner: ‘This is incredible’
NASCAR: Duel 2 at DAYTONA
Starting lineup for the 67th Daytona 500

Watkins to Boston: 'Just trying to be like you'
Watkins to Boston: ‘Just trying to be like you’
nbc_wcbb_bettscomp_250213.jpg
Highlights: Betts records double-double in loss
nbc_wcbb_uclavusc_250213.jpg
Highlights: USC snaps UCLA’s 23-game win streak

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
nbc_wcbb_jujuboston2way_250213.jpg
Watkins to Boston: ‘Just trying to be like you’
nbc_wcbb_bettscomp_250213.jpg
Highlights: Betts records double-double in loss
nbc_wcbb_uclavusc_250213.jpg
Highlights: USC snaps UCLA’s 23-game win streak

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kyle Hart signs with the San Diego Padres after a standout season in South Korea

  
Published February 13, 2025 12:12 PM

PEORIA, Ariz. — Left-hander Kyle Hart has signed a one-year contact with the San Diego Padres after one season in the Korean Baseball Organization, where he was selected as the league’s top pitcher.

The Padres announced the signing of the 32-year-old Hart to a deal for this season that includes a club option for 2026.

Hart won the Choi Dong-won Award in the KBO last season after leading the league with 182 strikeouts. He was 13-3 with a 2.69 ERA in 26 starts, ranking second in the league for wins and ERA. He walked only 38 of his 631 batters over 158 innings.

In his only MLB action, Hart pitched in four games (three starts) for Boston during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He was 0-1, allowing 24 hits and 19 earned runs over 11 innings.

The Red Sox took Hart in the 19th round of the 2016 MLB amateur draft out of Indiana University. He pitched over parts of eight minor league seasons for the Red Sox (2016-22), Seattle (2023) and Philadelphia (2023).