LA Dodgers vs. NY Mets NLCS Game 4 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, trends, and stats

In a season marred by injury upon injury to their pitching staff, the LA Dodgers have relied on Shohei Ohtani and their offense to win them games. Last night in Game 3 Ohtani and the bats were front and center again but they were joined by tremendous pitching to propel the Dodgers to an 8-0 win and a 2-1 NLCS series lead.

One of 3 home runs hit by the Dodgers on the night, Ohtani’s 3-run shot in the 8th inning secured the win. Max Muncy and Enrique Hernandez also went yard for LA, but lost beneath those blasts was the bigger key to the win – Walker Buehler’s performance on the mound. In his first start since allowing 6 runs in 5 innings against the Padres in the Divisional Round, Buehler was electric throwing 4 innings of 3-hit shutout ball. When you add to the equation that Buehler had not shut out the opposition since an appearance on May 18, the outing grows in magnitude. The Mets did load the bases with one out in the 2nd inning, but Buehler struck out Francisco Alvarez and Francisco Lindor to end the potential threat.

Michael Kopech pitched the 5th for LA and got the victory. Picked up at the trade deadline from the Chicago White Sox, Kopech has yet to give up a run in 4.1 innings this postseason. Luis Severino took the loss for the Mets. He gave up 2 unearned runs on 3 hits in 4.2 innings.

Game 4 is Thursday night at Citi Field in Queens. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-0, 5.63) takes the ball for the Dodgers. Jose Quintana (0-0, 0-00) gets the nod for the Mets.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers @ Mets – Game 4

● Date: Sunday, October 17, 2024

● Time: 8:08 PM ET

● Site: Citi Field

● City: Queens, NY

● TV/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Dodgers @ Mets – Game 4

The latest odds as of Thursday morning:

● Moneyline: New York Mets (+115), Los Angeles Dodgers (-135)

● Spread: Mets +1.5 (-155), Dodgers -1.5 (+125)

● Total: 7

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers @ Mets – Game 4

● Thursday’s pitching matchup (October 17): Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Jose Quintana

○ Mets: Quintana – as yet to allow an earned run in 2 postseason starts. Pitched 6 innings of 4-hit ball against Milwaukee in the Wild Card round and 5 innings of 2-hit ball against the Phillies in the Divisional Round.

○ Dodgers: Yamamoto – shelled in his 1st postseason appearance giving up 5 runs in 3 innings but rebounded and was excellent last Friday pitching 5 innings of 2-hit, shutout ball with a couple strikeouts.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers @ Mets – Game 4

The Dodgers’ pitching staff has thrown 4 shutouts in their last 5 games

The Mets have covered the spread in 7 of their last 8 games with Jose Quintana on the mound.

The Mets’ last 3 games have gone UNDER the Total with Jose Quintana on the mound.

Shohei Ohtani is 6-8 with runners on base in the playoffs with 1 HR and 6 RBIs.

This is the 4th postseason meeting between the Dodgers and the Mets. LA won the NLCS in 1988 while the Mets won division series in 2006 and 2018.

Playoff History for New York and Los Angeles

Mets: New York now owns an overall record of 57-43 in their postseason history. They won the World Series in 1969 and 1986. They lost the Series in 2000 (Yankees) and in 2015 (Royals).

Dodgers: LA owns an all-time playoff record of 11,553-10,211. They have won 7 World Series crowns – 1959, 1963, 1965, 1981, 1988, and 2020.

Expert picks & predictions for Game 4 of the NLCS between New York and Los Angeles

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Game 4 between the Mets and Dodgers:



Moneyline: NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Spread: NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Dodgers on the Run Line

Total Runs: NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 7 Runs

