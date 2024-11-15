Los Angeles Dodgers great Fernando Valenzuela died of septic shock, death certificate says

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Florida at Georgia
Florida coach Billy Napier declares QB DJ Lagway ‘ready to play’ after hamstring injury
GOLF: NOV 14 LPGA The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican
Charley Hull co-leads at The Annika, with Nelly Korda two back in return
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
Browns vs. Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends and stats

Top Clips

nbc_soc_usapenaltysavev2_241114.jpg
Turner makes penalty save to keep USMNT ahead
nbc_soc_usagoal1_241114.jpg
Pepi scores in first minutes for USMNT vs. Jamaica
nbc_roto_rfsbalpit_241114.jpg
Wilson, Steelers primed for success vs. Ravens

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Florida at Georgia
Florida coach Billy Napier declares QB DJ Lagway ‘ready to play’ after hamstring injury
GOLF: NOV 14 LPGA The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican
Charley Hull co-leads at The Annika, with Nelly Korda two back in return
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
Browns vs. Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends and stats

Top Clips

nbc_soc_usapenaltysavev2_241114.jpg
Turner makes penalty save to keep USMNT ahead
nbc_soc_usagoal1_241114.jpg
Pepi scores in first minutes for USMNT vs. Jamaica
nbc_roto_rfsbalpit_241114.jpg
Wilson, Steelers primed for success vs. Ravens

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Los Angeles Dodgers great Fernando Valenzuela died of septic shock, death certificate says

  
Published November 14, 2024 09:07 PM
Syndication: USA TODAY

A memorial to former Los Angeles Dodger Fernando Valenzuela grows at the entrance to Dodger stadium on Nov. 1, 2024. The Dodgers are celebrating their World Series win with a parade and celebration at the stadium. The celebration also falls on the birthday of Valenzuela.

Sandy Hooper / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LOS ANGELES — Fernando Valenzuela, the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching ace who helped the team win the 1981 World Series, died of septic shock last month, according to his death certificate.

TMZ Sports obtained the document on Tuesday. Valenzuela died on Oct. 22 at age 63, a few weeks after stepping away from his job on the Dodgers’ Spanish-language television broadcast and days before the Dodgers began their run to the team’s eighth World Series championship. No cause of death was provided at the time.

The Los Angeles County death certificate listed septic shock as the immediate cause of death. It is a life-threatening condition that occurs when organs malfunction, leading to dangerously low blood pressure. Each year, at least 350,000 people in the U.S. die of the condition, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The certificate listed decompensated alcoholic cirrhosis and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis as underlying causes. Also listed as a significant condition contributing to Valenzuela’s death was “probable” Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a rapidly progressive brain disorder.

The document also shows Valenzuela was cremated. A public Mass was held last week at Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles.