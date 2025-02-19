 Skip navigation
Lucas Sims and the Washington Nationals agree to a 1-year contract

  
Published February 19, 2025 01:09 PM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Reliever Lucas Sims and the Washington Nationals agreed to a one-year contract, the team announced.

Washington also placed right-hander Mason Thompson on the 60-day injured list. Thompson is coming off Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery.

Sims, 30, was 1-6 with a 4.38 ERA in 58 relief appearances last year for Cincinnati and Boston, which acquired him in a July 30 trade. The right-hander is 22-19 with a 4.50 ERA and 12 saves in eight major league seasons with Atlanta (2017-18), the Reds (2018-24) and the Red Sox. He has 353 strikeouts in 306 innings.

Sims is the latest pitcher added to the roster by Washington this offseason, a group that includes Michael Soroka, Shinnosuke Ogasawara and Jorge Lopez.

The Nationals are coming off their second consecutive 71-91 record, their fifth losing season in a row since winning the 2019 World Series.