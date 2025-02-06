 Skip navigation
Luis Rengifo and Angels argue their salary arbitration case $150,000 apart

  
Published February 6, 2025 02:47 PM
Luis Rengifo

Jun 27, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels second baseman Luis Rengifo (2) runs after hitting a double against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Gary A. Vasquez/Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Luis Rengifo and the Los Angeles Angels argued their salary arbitration case, with the infielder asking for $5.95 million and the team arguing for $5.8 million.

Arbitrators Brian Keller, Mary Theresa Metzler and Stephen Raymond are expected to issue their decision.

Rengifo set career highs last season with a .300 batting average and 24 stolen bases. He hit six homers and had 30 RBIs in 78 games. He was sidelined between May 3 and 17 by a viral infection, and between July 3 and 23 by right wrist inflammation. He played his last game of the season on Aug. 2 and had right wrist surgery four days later.

Rengifo had a $4.4 million salary last season. He has a .253 career average with 53 homers, 187 RBIs and 42 stolen bases in 61 attempts over six big league seasons, all with the Angels. He will be eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series.

Teams have won three of the four decisions, defeating New York Yankees reliever Mark Leiter Jr. ($2.05 million instead of $2.5 million), Pittsburgh pitcher Dennis Santana ($1.4 million instead of $2.1 million) and Pirates pitcher Jovan Oviedo ($850,000 instead of $1.15 million). Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak won his case and will earn $2 million instead of $1.5 million.

A decision is pending for St. Louis outfielder Lars Nootbaar, who asked for $2.95 million and was offered $2.45 million. Nootbar’s decision is being withheld until the case of Cardinals outfielder/infielder Brendan Donovan is decided or settled.

Cardinals right-hander Andre Pallante and Washington first baseman Nathaniel Lowe also remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 14.