Luke Jackson can boost pay to $4 million in 1-year contract with Texas Rangers

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Reliever Luke Jackson is guaranteed $1.5 million in his one-year contract with the Texas Rangers and can earn up to $4 million if he closes regularly for the team.

Jackson’s deal includes $1.75 million in performance bonuses for games and $750,000 for games finished.

A 33-year-old right-hander, Jackson would get $75,000 for 20 games, $100,000 for 25, $125,000 for 30, $150,000 for 35, $175,000 for 40, $225,000 for 45, $250,000 for 50, $300,000 for 55 and $350,000 for 60.

Jackson also would earn $50,000 for 25 games finished, $100,000 for 30, $150,000 for 35, $200,000 for 40 and $250,000 for 45.

He has 19 major league saves, including 18 with Atlanta in 2019.

Texas selected Jackson 45th overall in the 2010 amateur draft and he made his big league debut for them in 2015. Jackson made 15 appearances for Texas, then was traded to Atlanta after the 2016 season.

Jackson was 4-3 with a 5.09 ERA in 52 relief appearances last year for San Francisco and Atlanta, which acquired him on July 29. He was 4-2 with a 5.40 ERA in 36 games for the Giants and 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 16 appearances with the Braves.

He is 22-11 with 19 saves and a 4.24 ERA in 338 relief appearances for the Rangers (2015-16), Braves (2017-21, 2024) and Giants (2023-24). He won a World Series with the Braves in 2021 and missed the 2022 season after Tommy John surgery.