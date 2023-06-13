Luke Voit signs minor league contract with Mets after Brewers release

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race

Top Clips

nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race

Top Clips

nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Luke Voit signs minor league contract with Mets after Brewers release

  
Published June 13, 2023 07:24 AM
Stephen Curry, Nikola Mirotic, Bobby Portis, Festus Ezeli

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives past Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic (44) and Bobby Portis (5) as Festus Ezeli watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016, in Chicago. Warriors won 125-94. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

AP

Former big league home run champion Luke Voit signed a minor league contract with the New York Mets and will report Tuesday to Triple-A Syracuse.

New York signed the first baseman Sunday, nine days after he was released by the Milwaukee Brewers, and assigned him to their top minor league team on Monday.

Voit, 32, hit .221 with a .284 on-base percentage, .265 slugging percentage, zero homers and four RBIs in 22 games with Milwaukee, which designated him for assignment on May 29. He had just three extra-base hits, all doubles, in 74 plate appearances.

Voit hadn’t played for the Brewers since May 13. He went on the injured list two days later with a neck issue and had been hitting .259 with a .444 on-base percentage, one homer and eight RBIs in eight games during a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Nashville.

Voit entered this year having homered 20 or more times in three of his past four seasons, including a major league-leading 22 for the New York Yankees during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

He batted .226 with a .308 on-base percentage, 22 homers and 69 RBIs in 135 games with the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals last season. After earning $5.45 million last year, he agreed to a minor league contract with the Brewers and opted out of it before signing a $2 million, one-year deal just before the start of the season.