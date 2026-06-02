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Mariners’ Josh Naylor gets a day off to rest after having back spasms

  
Published June 2, 2026 11:20 AM
Murakami's injury a 'big blow' to White Sox lineup
June 1, 2026 02:27 PM
Eric Samulski outlines the impact of Munetaka Murakami's injury to the Chicago White Sox due to his breakout rookie season and who steps up while Murakami is out.

SEATTLE — Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor, who exited Monday night’s victory over the New York Mets with back spasms, was out of the lineup Tuesday.

Naylor hit a tying home run off reliever Brooks Raley in the seventh inning Monday, but by the time he returned to the dugout, his back had stiffened up. Seattle manager Dan Wilson decided to give Naylor the day off Tuesday.

“(He’s) feeling better today for sure,” Wilson said.

Patrick Wisdom, who replaced Naylor at first base on Monday, was playing first again and batting seventh against the Mets. Wilson is batting .133 in six games.

Naylor is batting .254 with six homers and 25 RBIs. He got off to a frigid start this year, hitting .102 with two RBIs through Seattle’s first 15 games. The 28-year-old turned it on in May, batting .296 in 108 at-bats.

Acquired last July in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Naylor batted .299 with nine homers, 33 RBIs and 19 stolen bases in 54 games for Seattle in 2025. He signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract in November.

The Mariners have won a season-best eight straight games and have moved into first place in the AL West.

“There’s a long way to go in this thing,” Wilson said, “and letting him catch his breath here today is a good idea.”