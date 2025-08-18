 Skip navigation
Cal Raleigh
Cal Raleigh hits 47th homer, closing in on Salvador Perez's catcher record
Baltimore Orioles v Cleveland Guardians
Guardians at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends for August 18
Chicago White Sox v Los Angeles Angels
Reds at Angels Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 18

nbc_dps_preseasonqbs_250818.jpg
Sanders, Dart putting pressure on Browns, Giants
nbc_dps_rossdellenger_250818.jpg
Dellenger: Penalties over $30 million for Michigan
nbc_dps_shoheiohtani_250818.jpg
Ohtani on track for fourth MVP in five seasons

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Cal Raleigh
Cal Raleigh hits 47th homer, closing in on Salvador Perez’s catcher record
Baltimore Orioles v Cleveland Guardians
Guardians at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends for August 18
Chicago White Sox v Los Angeles Angels
Reds at Angels Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 18

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mariners’ Victor Robles ejected from Triple-A game after throwing bat at pitcher

  
Published August 18, 2025 11:55 AM

LAS VEGAS — Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles was ejected from a minor league game on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma after he was nearly hit by an inside pitch and tossed his bat at the pitcher.

Las Vegas starter Joey Estes’ first pitch to Robles in the third inning was inside and Robles whacked at it to avoid getting hit. After taking a few steps behind the plate and dropping his bat, Robles picked up the bat and threw it in Estes’ direction and was immediately ejected from the game by home plate umpire Joe McCarthy.

Robles, who has been hit by a pitch three times in his previous four games with Tacoma, took some steps toward the mound while yelling at the pitcher but was held back by McCarthy and Las Vegas players.

After going into the dugout, Robles threw a box of snacks toward the field before heading to the clubhouse.