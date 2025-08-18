Mariners’ Victor Robles ejected from Triple-A game after throwing bat at pitcher

LAS VEGAS — Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles was ejected from a minor league game on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma after he was nearly hit by an inside pitch and tossed his bat at the pitcher.

Las Vegas starter Joey Estes’ first pitch to Robles in the third inning was inside and Robles whacked at it to avoid getting hit. After taking a few steps behind the plate and dropping his bat, Robles picked up the bat and threw it in Estes’ direction and was immediately ejected from the game by home plate umpire Joe McCarthy.

Robles, who has been hit by a pitch three times in his previous four games with Tacoma, took some steps toward the mound while yelling at the pitcher but was held back by McCarthy and Las Vegas players.

After going into the dugout, Robles threw a box of snacks toward the field before heading to the clubhouse.