 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kalen DeBoer
Washington’s Kalen DeBoer is the AP coach of the year after leading undefeated Huskies to the CFP
AUTO: MAR 03 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Victoria's Voice Foundation 200
AM Racing names Hailie Deegan’s crew chief for 2024 Xfinity season
oly_bxm63_crocklem_rd3_231209.jpg
Jake Paul to accompany U.S. Olympic boxing team at Paris Games

Top Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesswitchtopatriciav2_231219.jpg
Unpacking Eagles’ move from Desai to Patricia
nbc_pft_chase_231218.jpg
Chase to miss time with separated shoulder
nbc_pft_garrett_231218.jpg
Garrett, Stefanski deserve DPOY, COY love

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kalen DeBoer
Washington’s Kalen DeBoer is the AP coach of the year after leading undefeated Huskies to the CFP
AUTO: MAR 03 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Victoria's Voice Foundation 200
AM Racing names Hailie Deegan’s crew chief for 2024 Xfinity season
oly_bxm63_crocklem_rd3_231209.jpg
Jake Paul to accompany U.S. Olympic boxing team at Paris Games

Top Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesswitchtopatriciav2_231219.jpg
Unpacking Eagles’ move from Desai to Patricia
nbc_pft_chase_231218.jpg
Chase to miss time with separated shoulder
nbc_pft_garrett_231218.jpg
Garrett, Stefanski deserve DPOY, COY love

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Maryland Stadium Authority approves a lease extension for the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards

  
Published December 18, 2023 02:49 PM

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Stadium Authority approved a lease extension for the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards in one of the final steps formalizing a long-term agreement between the team and the state.

The deal was set to go before the state’s Board of Public Works — a three-member board chaired by the governor — later in the day.

The Orioles’ lease at Camden Yards expires at the end of the year. In September, the team announced a new 30-year deal to stay in the ballpark, and the governor’s office released details of a memorandum of understanding involving the team, the Stadium Authority and Gov. Wes Moore.

Bill Ferguson, the president of the state senate, expressed concerns earlier this month over the development rights agreement that was part of the deal. Ferguson supported the new plan ironed out since then.

The deal extends the lease for 30 years, with an option to end it after 15 if the team does not receive approval from state officials for development plans next to the ballpark. The Orioles would have until the end of 2027 to reach an agreement on that land redevelopment.

Last year, the state increased bond authorization for M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens, and Camden Yards. The measure allowed borrowing of up to $600 million for renovations at each stadium. The lease extension enables access to the funds for Camden Yards. The Ravens already have announced specific renovation plans for their venue.