Mets bolster bullpen again, acquire Tyler Rogers from Giants for José Buttó, two others

  
Published July 30, 2025 07:56 PM

NEW YORK — The busy New York Mets made another trade Wednesday to strengthen their injury-depleted bullpen, acquiring right-hander Tyler Rogers from the fading San Francisco Giants for three players.

New York sent pitchers José Buttó and Blade Tidwell to the Giants, along with minor league outfield prospect Drew Gilbert. Tidwell was at Triple-A Syracuse after making two starts and two relief appearances for the Mets this season.

The deal came on the same day Rogers’ twin brother Taylor was also traded, from Cincinnati to Pittsburgh in the three-player swap that moved Gold Glove third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes to the Reds.

Tyler Rogers is 4-3 with a 1.80 ERA this season, using his drastic submarine delivery to great effect. The 34-year-old reliever has struck out 38 batters and walked only four in 50 innings, tying for the major league lead with 53 appearances.

He should give Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, in need of dependable bullpen options, another experienced arm to help set up All-Star closer Edwin Díaz.

New York obtained left-hander Gregory Soto, a two-time All-Star, in a trade with Baltimore last Friday and entered Wednesday with a half-game lead in the NL East over rival Philadelphia.

Tyler Rogers, who can become a free agent following the World Series, is 26-20 with a 2.79 ERA and 19 saves in seven major league seasons — all with the Giants.