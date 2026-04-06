Mets expect Juan Soto to be sidelined 2 to 3 weeks by strained right calf

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Dodgers v Washington Nationals
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers lead the way, Konnor Griffin and the Pirates are rolling
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Michigan at Arizona
How to Watch UConn vs. Michigan Men’s National Championship Game 2026: TV, tipoff time, preview, odds
MLB: Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies vs. Giants prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 6

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rasheerice_260406.jpg
Fantasy managers must be cautious with KC’s Rice
nbc_roto_lutherburden_260406.jpg
Bears’ Burden III trending up for 2026 fantasy
nbc_roto_horton_260406.jpg
Rea an ‘interesting’ fantasy SP with Horton out

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Dodgers v Washington Nationals
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers lead the way, Konnor Griffin and the Pirates are rolling
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Michigan at Arizona
How to Watch UConn vs. Michigan Men’s National Championship Game 2026: TV, tipoff time, preview, odds
MLB: Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies vs. Giants prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 6

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rasheerice_260406.jpg
Fantasy managers must be cautious with KC’s Rice
nbc_roto_lutherburden_260406.jpg
Bears’ Burden III trending up for 2026 fantasy
nbc_roto_horton_260406.jpg
Rea an ‘interesting’ fantasy SP with Horton out

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Mets expect Juan Soto to be sidelined 2 to 3 weeks by strained right calf

  
Published April 6, 2026 03:05 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto is projected to miss two to three weeks because of a strained right calf.

New York put the four-time All-Star on the 10-day injured list Monday, a move retroactive to Saturday. The Mets said the typical timeframe for a return to play for this type of injury is about two to three weeks.

Infielder Ronny Mauricio was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.

Soto, 27, is in the second season of a record $765 million, 15-year contract. He is hitting .355 with one homer and five RBIs in eight games after batting .263 with 43 homers, 105 RBIs, 38 stolen bases, 127 walks and a .921 OPS in his first season with the Mets.

Soto was hurt Friday night trying to run from first to third during the Mets’ 10-3 win at San Francisco.

Mentions
New York Mets Photo Day Juan Soto