Mets’ Francisco Alvarez to undergo MRI after jamming thumb in win over Mariners

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez needs an MRI on his right thumb after he jammed his hand on a head-first slide into second base against Seattle.

Alvarez stayed in the game after his double in the seventh inning. He did not come out to catch in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 7-3 win over the Mariners in the MLB Little League Classic.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Alvarez would return to New York for an MRI.

“Right now, we don’t know what we’re dealing with,” Mendoza said.

Alvarez went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.