Top News

Victor Robles
Mariners’ Victor Robles ejected from Triple-A game after throwing bat at pitcher
Cal Raleigh
Cal Raleigh hits 47th homer, closing in on Salvador Perez’s catcher record
Baltimore Orioles v Cleveland Guardians
Guardians at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends for August 18

Top Clips

nbc_dps_preseasonqbs_250818.jpg
Sanders, Dart putting pressure on Browns, Giants
nbc_dps_rossdellenger_250818.jpg
Dellenger: Penalties over $30 million for Michigan
nbc_dps_shoheiohtani_250818.jpg
Ohtani on track for fourth MVP in five seasons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mets’ Francisco Alvarez to undergo MRI after jamming thumb in win over Mariners

  
Published August 18, 2025 11:41 AM

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez needs an MRI on his right thumb after he jammed his hand on a head-first slide into second base against Seattle.

Alvarez stayed in the game after his double in the seventh inning. He did not come out to catch in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 7-3 win over the Mariners in the MLB Little League Classic.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Alvarez would return to New York for an MRI.

“Right now, we don’t know what we’re dealing with,” Mendoza said.

Alvarez went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.