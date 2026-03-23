 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks
Fantasy baseball draft values for 2026: Why Mick Abel, Jordan Lawlar, more are worth targeting
Seattle Kraken Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken to play games in Helsinki in November
Tyler Reddick
Budding NASCAR powerhouse team owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan just needs short track magic

Top Clips

nbc_nba_mannix_lukalakers_260323.jpg
Mannix: Luka, Lakers ‘best story’ in NBA right now
nbc_dps_marchmadnessrecap_260323.jpg
Is North Carolina a ‘desirable job’ anymore?
nbc_dps_charlesbarkleyinterview_260323.jpg
Barkley: Arizona ‘is going to win’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks
Fantasy baseball draft values for 2026: Why Mick Abel, Jordan Lawlar, more are worth targeting
Seattle Kraken Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken to play games in Helsinki in November
Tyler Reddick
Budding NASCAR powerhouse team owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan just needs short track magic

Top Clips

nbc_nba_mannix_lukalakers_260323.jpg
Mannix: Luka, Lakers ‘best story’ in NBA right now
nbc_dps_marchmadnessrecap_260323.jpg
Is North Carolina a ‘desirable job’ anymore?
nbc_dps_charlesbarkleyinterview_260323.jpg
Barkley: Arizona ‘is going to win’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Pirates reassign top prospect Griffin to minors

March 23, 2026 02:03 PM
Eric Samulski reacts to the Pittsburgh Pirates reassigning top prospect Konnor Griffin to the minor leagues, examining why the team decided to make the decision.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_strider_260323.jpg
02:02
Strider to begin season on injured list
nbc_roto_usa_260318.jpg
01:59
Fantasy pitchers to look out for after WBC Final
nbc_mlb_openingdayicecube_260317.jpg
30
Ice Cube welcomes MLB back to NBC, Peacock
nbc_mlb_openingdaypromo_260317.jpg
30
Batter up! Opening Day is on NBC and Peacock
nbc_roto_yamamoto_260317.jpg
01:47
How will Yamamoto follow up stellar 2025 campaign?
nbc_roto_teamusa_260316.jpg
01:34
Team USA players to watch ahead of new MLB season
nbc_roto_snell_260313.jpg
02:03
Snell ‘a really risky pick’ in fantasy drafts
nbc_roto_pitcherrvwsleeper_260306.jpg
02:49
Pitchers to watch in fantasy draft early rounds
nbc_roto_pitcherprvw_260306.jpg
02:13
Fantasy baseball 2026 starting pitcher preview
nbc_roto_greene_260306.jpg
02:12
How Greene’s injury changes fantasy draft value
nbc_roto_outfieldsleepers_260305.jpg
03:11
Langford, Rooker can pay off big-time in fantasy
nbc_roto_outfieldtopranked_260305.jpg
02:27
Evaluating the top fantasy baseball outfielders
nbc_roto_almanageroty_260305.jpg
02:26
Who’s the best bet to win AL Manager of the Year?
nbc_roto_nlmanageroty_260305.jpg
02:07
Analyzing odds for NL Manager of the Year
nbc_roto_nlmvp_260304.jpg
02:28
Will Acuna challenge Ohtani for 2026 NL MVP?
nbc_roto_almvp_260304.jpg
01:57
Judge leads odds for AL MVP ahead of new season
abreu_260226.jpg
03:09
Target Abreu late for fantasy RP amid Hader injury
machado_260226.jpg
03:02
Machado in ‘sweet spot’ for top fantasy 3B options
nbc_roto_sale_260224.jpg
02:37
Navigate Sale carefully in fantasy amid extension
nbc_roto_sspreview_260224.jpg
02:55
De La Cruz, Witt Jr. headline fantasy SS plays
fantasy_2b_260224.jpg
02:31
Keaschall, McLain headline sleeper fantasy 2Bs
nbc_roto_westburg_260220.jpg
02:01
Schiano: It’s ‘impossible’ to draft Westburg
nbc_roto_1stbasepreview_260220.jpg
03:07
Kurtz, Soderstrom are top 1B options in fantasy
nbc_roto_catcherpreview_260220.jpg
02:38
Fantasy catcher depth is ‘lightyears beyond’ past
nbc_roto_pablolopez_260218.jpg
02:13
Twins P Lopez suffers torn UCL; surgery likely
nbc_roto_schwellenbach_260216.jpg
01:42
Braves RHP Schwellenbach to begin season on IL
nbc_roto_franciscolindor_260216.jpg
01:48
Don’t let Mets’ Lindor fall in drafts after injury
nbc_roto_corbincarroll_260211.jpg
01:58
Carroll, Lindor, Holliday all injure hamate bones
nbc_mlb_mlbannouncement_v2_260209.jpg
30
MLB has a new home on NBC and Peacock
nbc_roto_valdez_260206.jpg
02:11
Valdez’s fantasy value unchanged landing with DET

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_mannix_lukalakers_260323.jpg
06:01
Mannix: Luka, Lakers ‘best story’ in NBA right now
nbc_dps_marchmadnessrecap_260323.jpg
13:36
Is North Carolina a ‘desirable job’ anymore?
nbc_dps_charlesbarkleyinterview_260323.jpg
22:12
Barkley: Arizona ‘is going to win’
nbc_roto_kevindurant_260323.jpg
01:23
Durant passes MJ on NBA’s all-time scorers list
nbc_nba_marchmadness_260323.jpg
03:37
‘Emotion’ is Beecham’s favorite part about March
nbc_nba_eyesvsanalytics_260323.jpg
01:47
Beecham: Dosunmu better than his analytics suggest
nbc_cbb_iowasweet16_260323.jpg
08:09
Takeaways from Iowa upsetting No. 1 Florida
nbc_cbb_updatedbracketpicks_260323.jpg
21:43
Repicking NCAA bracket following opening weekend
nbc_cbb_stjohnssweet16_260323.jpg
05:20
Rick Pitino has ‘awoken a giant’ at St. John’s
nbc_cbb_nilcinderellas_260323.jpg
10:26
Are Cinderella teams a thing of the past with NIL?
nbc_cbb_nebraskasweet16_260323.jpg
05:38
Celebrating Nebraska’s ‘remarkable’ Sweet 16 run
nbc_nba_allnbateams_260323.jpg
13:37
Wembanyama headlines Beecham’s All-Defensive teams
nbc_wnba_cbaupdate_260323.jpg
19:25
Esquire: New WNBA CBA ‘historic’ and ‘fascinating’
nbc_wnba_dtaurasiintv_260323.jpg
15:07
Taurasi: Fudd ‘probably’ No. 1 pick in WNBA draft
nbc_nba_draftkings_260323.jpg
04:13
Bet on Fox to have big game in Miami against Heat
nbc_nba_silverlinings_260323.jpg
09:23
Lakers, Celtics, Trail Blazers are teams to watch
nbc_cyc_voltastage1hl_260323.jpg
17:28
Highlights: 2026 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 1
nbc_nba_expansion_260323.jpg
02:38
Beecham: Seattle, basketball ‘go hand in hand’
nbc_csu_chrisbrazellii_260323.jpg
08:26
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 3 Chris Brazzell II
nbc_roto_womennatchampv2_260323.jpg
01:46
Texas ‘peaking’ at right time to make a title run
nbc_roto_dukelsuv2_260323.jpg
02:03
Can Duke exploit LSU’s ‘biggest flaw’ in Sweet 16?
nbc_csu_jordyntyson_260323.jpg
07:54
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 2 Jordyn Tyson
nbc_csu_jaxonsmithnjigba_260323.jpg
04:15
Smith-Njigba’s historic deal is ‘well earned’
nbc_csu_denzelboston_260323.jpg
11:38
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 1 Denzel Boston
nbc_csu_carnelltate_260323.jpg
07:34
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 4 Carnell Tate
nbc_csu_zachariahbranch_260323.jpg
08:51
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 5 Zachariah Branch
nbc_bte_warriorsmavs_260323.jpg
01:24
Take the Mavericks moneyline against the Warriors
nbc_bte_spursheat_260323.jpg
01:23
Can the Heat slow down the red-hot Spurs?
nbc_pftpm_jsnextension_260323.jpg
05:22
Why JSN’s reported extension is so ‘surprising’
nbc_bte_nationalchamp_260323.jpg
02:06
Houston could usurp Duke in ‘wide-open tournament’