NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
Alex Bowman set to race in Mexico but will have Anthony Alfredo on standby
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning
Hellebuyck, Draisaitl, Kucherov finalists for Hart Trophy as NHL MVP
Tennis: Wimbledon
Wimbledon announces record $73 million prize fund and $4 million for singles champions

nbc_moto_smxinxtbets_250612.jpg
Breaking down podium odds for High Point
nbc_moto_smxicannonint_250612.jpg
Cannon 'wants to keep momentum' going for WMX
nbc_oly_thedrinkshiffrin_250612.jpg
How passion fuels Shiffrin through highs and lows

Mets pitcher Kodai Senga leaves with injury against Nationals

  
Published June 12, 2025 05:10 PM

NEW YORK — Mets right-hander Kodai Senga left Thursday’s start against the Washington Nationals with an apparent right leg injury.

Senga allowed just two base runners in the first 5 1/3 innings before racing to cover first on CJ Abrams’ grounder to Pete Alonso. Senga made a leaping grab of Alonso’s high throw and touched the bag with his right foot on his way down.

But the 32-year-old stumbled upon landing and reached for the back of his right leg before hopping and eventually tumbling to the ground.

Senga was visited by a trainer, his interpreter and manager Carlos Mendoza before being surrounded by teammates. He got up and walked off the field on his own, albeit with a slight limp.

The 5 2/3 scoreless innings of one-hit ball lowered Senga’s ERA to 1.47. Left-hander José Castillo entered with the Mets leading 4-0.

Senga suffered a left calf injury in his only regular-season start last July 26. After missing the first 102 games because of a right shoulder strain, Senga gave up two runs in 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves before he was injured sprinting off the mound to clear room for Alonso to catch a pop-up by Austin Riley. Senga returned to make three appearances, including two brief starts, in the playoffs.