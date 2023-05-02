 Skip navigation
Mets-Tigers series-opening game postponed due to rain

  
Published May 2, 2023 06:38 PM
MLB: Game Two-Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

Aug 6, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer (21) delivers a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

DETROIT - The New York Mets and Detroit Tigers were rained out on Tuesday night.

The series-opening game was postponed about an hour after the scheduled start. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

New York Mets star pitchers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer are returning to the mound in the series against one of their former teams.

The 40-year-old Verlander is scheduled to make his Mets debut on Thursday against the Tigers, who drafted the right-hander No. 2 overall in 2004 and traded him to Houston in 2017. Verlander’s season-opening start was delayed due to a back injury.

The 38-year-old Scherzer is due to pitch Wednesday night for the first time since April 19, when he was ejected for violating MLB’s foreign substance policy. Scherzer, who pitched for the Tigers from 2010-14 before signing with Washington, is returning from a 10-game suspension.

Mets left-hander Joey Lucchesi and Tigers left-hander Joey Wentz are scheduled to start in the first game of the doubleheader. Scherzer and Detroit right-hander Michael Lorenzen are expected to be on the mound in the second game.