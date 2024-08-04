Mets vs. Angels Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 4

It’s Sunday, August 4, and its Game 3 of the weekend series between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, CA.

The teams have split the first two games with the Angels winning yesterday by the score of 5-4. Zach Neto’s 3-run HR propelled the Halos to the win despite J.D. Martinez hitting a grand slam for the Mets. New York is now 58-52 while the Angels are 48-63.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mets vs. Angels live today

● Date: Sunday, August 4, 2024

● Time: 4:07PM EST

● Site: Angel Stadium

● City: Anaheim, CA

● TV/Streaming: SNY, BSW

Game odds for Mets vs. Angels

The latest odds as of Sunday morning:

● Money Line : Mets -160, Angels +135

● Spread : Mets -1.5 (-105), Angels +1.5 (-115)

● Over/Under : 9.5 runs

Recent team stats for Mets vs. Angels

● The Mets’ loss yesterday dropped them a ½ game behind the leaders in the Wild Card race. New York is 6-4 in their last 10 games. The Mets are now 28-23 away from Citi Field this season. Their overall run differential is +29.

● The Angels have gone 4-6 in their last 10. They are now 25-35 at Angels Stadium. Their overall run differential is -97.

Probable starting pitchers for Mets vs. Angels

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 4): Jose Quintana vs. Griffin Canning

○ Mets: Quintana (6-6, 3.89 ERA) has allowed 49 earned runs and 103 hits while striking out 90 over 113.1 innings

○ Angels: Canning (3-10, 5.25 ERA) has allowed 68 earned runs and 122 hits while striking out 85 over 116.2 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets vs. Angels on August 4, 2024

● J.D. Martinez is hitting .750 against Canning in his career with 3 hits in 4 ABs including 1 HR

● With Griffin Canning as the starter the Angels have covered in 4 straight home games

● Since July 1, Angels’ pitcher Griffin Canning has an ERA of 7.43

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Mets vs. Angels game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Mets vs. Angels game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards the Mets on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and recommends taking the Mets on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards the Total UNDER 9.5 runs

