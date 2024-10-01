Mets vs. Brewers Best bets: Odds, predictions, playoff history, recent stats, and trends for Game 1

On March 29, the Mets and the Brewers opened the season with Rhys Hoskins calling Jeff McNeil a crybaby. In the months since, the Brewers quietly took control of and eventually won the NL Central crown while the Mets struggled before invoking a higher power. Grimace threw out the 1st pitch on June 12th and the Mets’ season took off culminating in a postseason berth earned on the final day of the season.

One ace was traded away in the offseason. Their other was lost to an injury. Their manager? He bolted for the Windy City. Yet somehow in what looked like what would have to be the beginning of a rebuild, the Milwaukee Brewers are back in the playoffs. Winners of the NL Central, the Brewers (93-69) are led by veterans Rhys Hoskins and William Contreras and 20-year-old Jackson Chourio enjoyed a breakout rookie season with 21 home runs and 79 RBIs. Without fanfare, the Brew Crew is back in the postseason.

In early June, the Mets were 24-35. Enter the aforementioned Grimace. New York went an MLB-best 65-37 over the next 102 games to climb into the pennant race and ultimately clinch the final Wild Card spot. If it were not for the 50/50 season of Shohei Ohtani, Francisco Lindor would be the NL MVP. He had big AB after big AB throughout the second half of the season. None bigger than his last swing of the regular season. That 2-run 9th inning home run in Game 1 of their Monday doubleheader with the Braves propelled the franchise into the playoffs.

Lets dive into the matchup.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mets vs. Brewers live Tuesday

● Date: Tuesday, October 1, 2024

● Time: 5:32 PM ET

● Site: American Family Field

● City: Milwaukee, WI

● TV/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Mets vs. Brewers

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning:

● Moneyline: New York Mets (+115), Milwaukee Brewers (-135)

● Spread: Mets +1.5 (-210), Brewers -1.5 (+170)

● Total: 7.5

Playoff History for New York vs. Milwaukee

● Mets: Own a playoff record of 52-40 all-time. They have reached the World Series 5 times in their franchise history winning in 1969 and 1986.

● Brewers: Own a playoff record of 21-30 as the result of 9 trips to the playoffs including 6 of the last 7 seasons. They did reach the World Series in 1982 as a member of the American League but lost to the Cardinals in 7 games.

Probable starting pitchers for New York vs. Milwaukee

● Tuesday’s pitching matchup (October 1): Luis Severino vs. Freddy Peralta

○ Mets: Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA) has allowed 79 earned runs and 166 hits while striking out 161 over 182 innings

○ Brewers: Peralta (11-9, 3.68 ERA) has allowed 71 earned runs and 143 hits while striking out 200 over 173.2 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets vs. Brewers

This is Francisco Lindor’s 1 st postseason trip to the postseason with the Mets. He was a part of 4 Cleveland teams that made the playoffs.

postseason trip to the postseason with the Mets. He was a part of 4 Cleveland teams that made the playoffs. These two teams just played a three-game series this past weekend in Milwaukee with the Brewers taking two of three.

This is the 1 st time these teams have met in the playoffs

time these teams have met in the playoffs The Brewers have stolen 17 bases this season against the Mets…without being caught.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Mets vs. Brewers’ game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s New York vs. Milwaukee game:



Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Brewers on the Moneyline

NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Brewers on the Moneyline Spread : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Run Line

NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Run Line Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the OVER of 7.5 Total Runs

