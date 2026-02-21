 Skip navigation
Pete Alonso homers in spring training debut with Orioles after long tenure with Mets

  
Published February 20, 2026 07:11 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. — Pete Alonso homered in his spring training debut for the Baltimore Orioles, providing the only runs in a 2-0 exhibition victory over the New York Yankees on Friday.

In his third plate appearance in a big league uniform other than the New York Mets, Alonso pulled a first-pitch curveball over the fence in left-center field against right-hander Bradley Hanner in the sixth inning.

Most of the regulars had exited the spring training opener, but Alonso wanted another trip to the plate and some more work at first base.

“He wanted it, and he made the most of it,” first-year manager Craig Albernaz said. “It speaks a lot. Pete just wants to play.”

Alonso spent his first seven major league seasons with the Mets before signing a five-year, $155 million contract with the Orioles in December. The 31-year-old was a fan favorite in New York.

“Obviously, hitting homers feels amazing, doesn’t matter what time of year. Happy to break the seal,” Alonso said. “I feel honored to wear (this uniform). I feel great in it, I feel like I look good in it. So, it’s fantastic. I honestly couldn’t feel any better.”

Alonso’s parents attended the game a short drive from the five-time All-Star’s home in Tampa. His youth travel baseball team was the Sarasota Salty Dogs, and they played games at the Cal Ripken Complex across the street from Ed Smith Stadium, the Orioles’ spring home.

“As a kid, I remember riding shotgun, just getting ready, getting dressed,” Alonso said. “It’s really cool kind of driving by because I had many, many, many games and weekends over just right across the street at that complex. So it’s really special.”