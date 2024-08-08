Mets vs. Rockies Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 8

It’s Thursday, August 8, and the Mets (60-54) are in Denver for the finale of their series against the Colorado Rockies (42-73).

The Mets scored three in the 9th to knock off the Rockies 5-3 last night. Francisco Lindor drove in two and Jesse Winker knocked in the other as New York evened the series at a game apiece.

The Mets are now just a ½ game behind Atlanta and out of a Wild Card spot while the Rockies remain mired in the cellar in the NL West.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mets vs. Rockies live today

● Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024

● Time: 3:10PM EST

● Site: Coors Field

● City: Denver, CO

● TV/Streaming: SNY, COLR

Game odds for Mets vs. Rockies

The latest odds as of Thursday morning:

● Money Line : Mets -160, Rockies +135

● Spread : Mets -1.5 (-110), Rockies +1.5 (-110)

● Over/Under : 11 runs

Recent team stats for Mets vs. Rockies

● Brandon Nimmo is 5-9 (.565) against Austin Gomber in his career. The Mets are 5-5 in their last 10. The Mets are now 30-25 away from Citi Field this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +33.

● Ryan McMahon is 2-4 (.500) with 1 HR and 1 RBI against David Peterson in his career. The Rockies are 4-6 in their last 10. They sit in last place in the National League West. Colorado is 25-30 at Coors Field. Their overall run differential is a miserable -179.

Probable starting pitchers for Mets vs. Rockies

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 8): David Peterson vs. Austin Gomber

○ Mets: Peterson (5-1, 3.47 ERA) has allowed 23 earned runs and 58 hits while striking out 47 over 59.2 innings

○ Rockies: Gomber (3-7, 4.66 ERA) has allowed 60 earned runs and 122 hits while striking out 84 over 116 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets vs. Rockies on August 8, 2024

● Mets’ games have gone UNDER the Game Total in four of their last five (0-4-1)

● The Rockies have covered on the Run Line in 5 of their last 6 games with Austin Gomber on the mound

● Betting the Mets on the Moneyline in all their road games this season is showing a 109% return on investment

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Mets vs. Rockies game

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Mets on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Mets on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total UNDER 11 runs

