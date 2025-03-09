 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff could pitch in minor league game soon
MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at New York Mets
Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez out 6-8 weeks with fractured left hand that needs surgery
Austin Florian, Mystique Ro
U.S. wins skeleton’s mixed team event at worlds ahead of Olympic debut; Mystique Ro earns individual silver

Top Clips

nbc_pl_summerseriesv2_250309.jpg
Man United headline PL Summer Series return
nbc_pl_mungoal1_250309.jpg
Fernandes’ stunning free kick gives Man Utd lead
nbc_pl_chelei_250309.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Leicester City MWK 28

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff could pitch in minor league game soon
MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at New York Mets
Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez out 6-8 weeks with fractured left hand that needs surgery
Austin Florian, Mystique Ro
U.S. wins skeleton’s mixed team event at worlds ahead of Olympic debut; Mystique Ro earns individual silver

Top Clips

nbc_pl_summerseriesv2_250309.jpg
Man United headline PL Summer Series return
nbc_pl_mungoal1_250309.jpg
Fernandes’ stunning free kick gives Man Utd lead
nbc_pl_chelei_250309.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Leicester City MWK 28

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Minnesota RHP Erasmo Ramirez out for extended time with tear in shoulder

  
Published March 9, 2025 01:39 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Minnesota right-hander Erasmo Ramirez has a significant tear in his shoulder and will be out for an extended period.

Twins trainer Nick Paparesta told reporters about the injury on Saturday, adding that it will be weeks before Ramirez is re-examined to determine his progress.

The 34-year-old Ramirez signed a minor league contract with the Twins in the offseason and was vying for a position in their bullpen.

The 13-year MLB veteran appeared in 13 games for Tampa Bay last season, when he went 3-0 with a 4.35 ERA.