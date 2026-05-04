MLB Power Rankings: Cubs continue Wrigley Field dominance, Phillies off to hot start with Don Mattingly

Featured in this week’s MLB Power Rankings, the Cubs continue to rise, Fernando Tatís Jr. is suffering a power outage, the Phillies find momentum after switching managers, there’s a notable change in Miami, and the Reds probably just walked another guy.

As a reminder, this article is a combination of current performance and long-term outlook.

Let’s get started!

Note: Rankings are from the morning of Monday, May 4

1) Atlanta Braves

Last week: 1

The Braves swept the Rockies over the weekend, giving them their best 35-game start (25-10) in the Modern Era. They’ve already opened up an 8.5 game lead in the NL East, for goodness sakes. It’s a nice cushion as the club waits for Ronald Acuña Jr. to return from a hamstring injury.

2) New York Yankees ⬆️

Last week: 3

R.I.P to longtime Yankees radio voice John Sterling, who passed away at the age of 87.

The Yankees mourn the loss of legendary broadcaster John Sterling. Our thoughts are with John’s family, friends and loved ones at this time. pic.twitter.com/1rCeRC1D61 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 4, 2026

Sterling was the quintessential showman in the radio booth. He cared about his craft, and he cared about making the game feel important and fun. I always enjoyed his play-by-play during long drives because it felt like someone was keeping me company. There will never be another one like him.

3) Los Angeles Dodgers ⬇️

Last week: 2

Justin Wrobleski is headlining the Dodgers’ rotation, just like we all expected. The 25-year-old reeled off another scoreless outing Sunday against the Cardinals and he has now allowed one earned run or fewer in all five of his starts. The craziest thing is how he’s doing it. He didn’t strike out a single batter on Sunday and has just 15 strikeouts in 36 innings overall this season. How is that possible in 2026?

4) Chicago Cubs ⬆️

Last week: 5

In completing a sweep over the Diamondbacks this weekend, the Cubs have now won 11 consecutive games at Wrigley Field. That’s their longest home winning streak since 2008. Michael Busch got off to a miserable start this season, but he’s hitting .288 with two homers and 15 RBI over his last 19 games.

5) Tampa Bay Rays ⬆️

Last week: 7

It’s easy to look at this roster and say it shouldn’t last, but we have a history of saying that when it comes to this franchise. The Rays have won nine out of 10 during which Shane McClanahan has a pair of scoreless starts.

6) San Diego Padres ⬇️

Last week: 4

Want to hear something shocking? The calendar just flipped to May and Fernando Tatís Jr. has yet to connect for his first home run of the season. He’s still hitting the ball very hard, so there’s reason to believe better days are ahead, but he’s currently sporting the lowest launch angle of his career while also pulling the ball less often than ever before.

7) Pittsburgh Pirates ⬆️

Last week: 8

Five straight losses followed by a dominant weekend sweep against the Reds where they outscored them 27-8 in the three games.

Fun moment here from Friday’s game as Paul Skenes was on the mic when Henry Davis hit his first of two homers on the day.

"We should do this more often."



Henry Davis goes yard with Paul Skenes mic'd up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9nia216teJ — MLB (@MLB) May 2, 2026

The Pirates are on MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock on May 24 against the Blue Jays. Just saying, Paul. You are welcome to join us.

8) Cincinnati Reds ⬇️

Last week: 6

The Reds tied a major league record with seven consecutive walks on Saturday and somehow they didn’t burn the tape.

The Reds have tied a Major League record with seven consecutive walks!



📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/KCqSVsBJ2Z — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 2, 2026

Believe it not, the Pirates were also the opposing team the last time it happened on May 25, 1983 against the Braves.

9) Detroit Tigers

Last week: 9

The Tigers used six pitchers to defeat the Rangers on Sunday Night Baseball on Peacock/NBCSN, which makes them 12-3 at home this season compared to 6-14 on the road. That needs to change for them to take charge in the AL Central. It’s going to be tough without their ace Tarik Skubal, who is reportedly undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow. Yikes.

10) St. Louis Cardinals ⬆️

Last week: 16

The Cardinals’ six-game winning streak ended Sunday, but this club continues to surprise relative to preseason expectations. I definitely keep being wrong about them. Jordan Walker has started to heat up again in recent days with two homers and 11 RBI over his last six games.

11) Cleveland Guardians ⬆️

Last week: 14

Travis Bazzana is here! It’s no secret that the Guardians have struggled to develop bats to complement Jose Ramirez and Steven Kwan, but they have some hope with Bazzana and Chase DeLauter in the fold.

Travis Bazzana has his first Major League hit 😤



A 2-run single that has his family going wild! pic.twitter.com/cijvaaNK6o — MLB (@MLB) May 2, 2026

12) Milwaukee Brewers

Last week: 12

The pitching has exceeded expectations so far, but the lineup is poised to get a boost to begin the week with Andrew Vaughn slated to return from the injured list. Jackson Chourio fouled a ball off his left ankle in what was expected to be his final rehab game on Saturday, so it will take a bit longer to get him back. Still, things are looking up.

13) Athletics ⬆️

Last week: 15

We all know about Shea Langeliers’ prodigious power, but did you know that he’s tied for the major league lead with 45 hits? The A’s backstop slugged two homers on Saturday (his wife Raegan’s birthday) and he became a dad on Sunday after his wife gave birth to a baby boy. Are you ready for Langeliers with dad strength?

14) Seattle Mariners ⬇️

Last week: 11

What do you do when you are pitching on the day Randy Johnson gets his number retired? Strike out 14 batters, of course.

EMERSON HANCOCK 🔥



He has FOURTEEN strikeouts 🤯 pic.twitter.com/k11r6UloUZ — MLB (@MLB) May 3, 2026

Hancock has been outstanding this season, with a 2.59 ERA through seven starts. The Mariners will soon have more pitchers than rotation spots with Bryce Miller on the verge of returning from the injured list. It might be the struggling Luis Castillo who ends up with a different role.

15) Arizona Diamondbacks ⬇️

Last week: 10

Merrill Kelly got a late start on the season due to intercostal nerve irritation in his back and he’s really struggled since making his return. Including a loss on Sunday, he’s posted a 9.95 ERA with 29 hits allowed (including six homers) and 15 walks in 19 innings. That amounts to a 2.32 WHIP, which is the opposite of a cool WHIP. I’m so sorry. My only excuse is that I’m a dad.

16) Texas Rangers ⬇️

Last week: 13

The bats have gone quiet lately, as they have scored just 20 runs over their last nine games. The Rangers were originally hoping that Wyatt Langford would be able to return over the weekend, but he’s been shut down for a week due to continued soreness in his right forearm.

17) Philadelphia Phillies ⬆️

Last week: 20

Coincidence or not, the Phillies are 5-1 under new manager Don Mattingly. This roster is too good to think they would stick among the dregs of the league. How interesting would it be if Mattingly finally gets closer to that elusive World Series championship, but has to face the Yankees to get it? Of course, the Phillies have a lot more work to do to even get back to .500, but it seems they are on their way.

18) Toronto Blue Jays

Last week: 18

It’s safe to say that Kazuma Okamoto is beginning to find his comfort level against MLB pitching. He’s homered in three straight games (including a two-homer game on Friday) and is slashing .296/.387/.704 over his last 15 games.

19) Miami Marlins ⬆️

Last week: 21

Big news to begin the week, as Agustín Ramírez has been demoted while top prospect catcher Joe Mack is being called up from Triple-A. It’s well known that Ramírez is not great defensively and it’s harder to live with when he’s not producing offensively. Mack is an upgrade behind the plate at the very least, while early-season standout Liam Hicks figures to see more time at first base and designated hitter.

20) Baltimore Orioles ⬇️

Last week: 17

The Orioles enter the week with four straight losses and a 15-19 record despite a host of changes this offseason. The hope was that Kyle Bradish would lead the rotation this year, but he’s sporting a rough 5.03 ERA with 21 walks in 34 innings across his seven starts.

21) Kansas City Royals ⬆️

Last week: 28

With a weekend sweep of the Mariners, the Royals are starting to turn things around. They’ll play their next 10 games against division opponents, including a four-game series against the Guardians at home to begin the week.

22) Minnesota Twins ⬇️

Last week: 19

It was a brutal Sunday for the Twins. In addition to right-hander Joe Ryan leaving his start due to elbow soreness, top prospect outfielder Walker Jenkins was forced to exit a game in Triple-A after injuring his shoulder while crashing into the outfield wall to make a catch.

23) Washington Nationals ⬆️

Last week: 27

The Nationals signed left-hander Foster Griffin to a one-year, $5.5 million deal this offseason after a successful three-season stint in Japan. While the move didn’t get much attention at the time, he’s been the team’s best starter so far. With a deep bag of seven (!) pitches, Griffin sports a shiny 2.27 ERA through seven starts.

24) Houston Astros

Last week: 24

There was plenty of speculation this offseason about the Astros shopping Christian Walker, but he’s looked like a different hitter to start off his second season with Houston. After being hit in the head by a 93 mph fastball on Saturday, he notched two hits and a walk Sunday’s extra-inning win over the Red Sox. The 35-year-old is hitting .317 with eight homers and 26 RBI through 35 games.

By the way, look out world: The Astros have won three out of their last four games. Up next are the defending World Series champion Dodgers.

25) Chicago White Sox ⬆️

Last week: 30

I wanted to give some credit to the White Sox, who are 10-5 over their last 15 games. Munetaka Murakami is understandably getting most of the attention nationally, but Sean Burke (2.72 ERA) and Davis Martin (1.95 ERA) have been outstanding to begin the year.

26) Boston Red Sox

Last week: 26

As opposed to the Phillies, switching managers hasn’t paid off in the win column for the Red Sox. They’ve lost four out of their last five as the lack of power continues to stand out. Only the Brewers and the Giants have hit fewer home runs. And they are missing staff ace Garrett Crochet to boot.

27) New York Mets ⬇️

Last week: 25

The Mets just won their first road series in nearly a month, but now they’re down another shortstop after Ronny Mauricio fractured his thumb on a dive into first base over the weekend. Bo Bichette should see more time at his natural position until Francisco Lindor is ready to return, but recent call-up Vidal Brujan will also be in the mix.

28) Los Angeles Angels ⬇️

Last week: 23

A big slide for the Angels, who have lost 12 out of their last 14 games. The bullpen has been one of the biggest culprits with a 5.62 ERA. Only the Astros (6.20 ERA) have been worse.

29) Colorado Rockies

Last week: 29

The Rockies have lost five out of six since sweeping the Mets. The good news is that they get to face the Mets again to begin the week.

30) San Francisco Giants ⬇️

Last week: 22

The Giants have been swept by the Phillies and the Rays over the past week and have scored the fewest runs of any team in baseball. They’ve scored 12 fewer runs than the next-closest team, the Mets. The Giants are calling up prospects Bryce Eldridge and Jesus Rodriguez in hopes of giving a jolt to their beleaguered offense.

