Top News

Farmers Insurance Open 2025 - Round One
At his ‘favorite place in the world,’ Ludvig Åberg leads Farmers Insurance Open
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2025 - Final Round
Sudarshan Yellamaraju, who ‘couldn’t afford to go to college,’ wins on Korn Ferry Tour
Farmers Insurance Open 2025 - Round One
Max Homa begins Farmers Insurance Open with triple bogey as part of adventurous front nine

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usagoalagyemang_250122.jpg
Agyemang makes the score 3-0 for USMNT
nbc_cbb_uscvspurhls_250122.jpg
Highlights: Huge run helps No. 4 USC crush Purdue
nbc_cbb_jujuwatkinscomp_250122.jpg
Highlights: Watkins leads USC to win vs. Purdue

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mookie Betts has advice for Shohei Ohtani: Get some sleep now before the ‘baby comes’

  
Published January 21, 2025 11:11 AM
Sasaki gives Dodgers another strong arm to use
January 18, 2025 06:15 PM
Eric Samulski examines Roki Sasaki's impact on the Los Angeles Dodgers and how he will affect the team's fantasy ceiling in 2025.

TOKYO — Shohei Ohtani and his wife Mamiko Tanaka are expecting their first child. Ohtani’s Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Mookie Betts has some advice.

“He should get his sleep now,” Betts said, speaking in Tokyo. “Because when the baby comes he won’t get any.”

Betts has two children and knows from experience.

Betts, on a promotional tour for a Japanese tea brand, took only a few questions in a very brief interview session at a local hotel.

As expected, the questions were about Ohtani and rookie pitcher Roki Sasaki, who just signed with the World Series-champion Dodgers.

Both will be on display when the Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs open the Major League Baseball season on March 18 and 19 in two games at the Tokyo Dome.

Betts said he’d already met with the 23-year-old Sasaki, who is being described as a “phenom” before he’s even thrown a pitch in MLB. He’ll join Ohtani and pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the Dodgers.

“Roki is really, really soft spoken,” Betts said. “You can tell that he’ll love being around Yoshi (Yamamoto) and Shohei. I think that will really help him a lot.”

Betts described Sasaki as being very reserved, which must be partly attributed to a language barrier.

“I’m going to get him out of his shell,” Betts said. “I’m going to laugh and joke and get him to really embrace the American culture. I think that will really help him to be the best pitcher on the planet. Because I think that everyone believes he can definitely be the best pitcher on the planet.”

Betts repeated what many have said about Ohtani, and gave Japanese media what they wanted to hear.

“He’s like a god,” Betts said. “His presence in the clubhouse — it’s so important.”