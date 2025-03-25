 Skip navigation
Nationals’ DJ Herz goes on the injured list with a sprained ligament in his pitching elbow

  
Published March 25, 2025 12:33 PM

WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals left-hander DJ Herz was placed on the 15-day major league injured list because of a sprained ligament in his pitching elbow.

Herz was optioned down to Triple-A Rochester, one of the final cuts from camp.

He was 0-2 with a 6.52 ERA this spring in four appearances, three starts.

Herz is a 24-year-old starting pitcher who made his big league debut last June and went 4-9 with a 4.16 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings across 19 appearances in 2024.

Washington will need to set its roster ahead of its opening game against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies.