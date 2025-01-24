 Skip navigation
New leg kick in swing helped Jurickson Profar revive his career and find a home in Braves outfield

  
Published January 24, 2025 02:49 PM
Jurickson Profar

Oct 9, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar (10) singles in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Denis Poroy/Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

ATLANTA — A new leg kick helped make Jurickson Profar a first-time All-Star at 31 with San Diego.

That important tweak to his swing also helped lead Profar to Atlanta.

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos is convinced Profar’s career-best numbers last year were no fluke. Profar said the confidence he felt from Anthopoulos and the Braves was important in his decision agreeing to a three-year, $42 million deal.

“They show a lot of confidence in me since the beginning,” Profar said. “That means a lot. I’m ready to give it all for the Braves.”

Profar, a switch-hitter, began lifting his front leg higher at the start of his swing. He said advice from former major leaguer Fernando Tatis and work with San Diego outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. last offseason helped convince him to make the change, which added power to his swing.

“I love talking hitting and I love getting better so I put a lot of work in the offseason last year and then I took it to spring training and I keep working and working until it clicked,” Profar said.

Profar revived his career last year when he hit .280 with 24 home runs. Profar scored 94 runs, drove in 85 runs and stole 10 bases.

“We believe what he did last year is who he is going forward,” Anthopoulos said.

Profar set career highs in batting average, home runs and RBIs as well as with 158 hits. He was the starting left fielder for the NL in the All-Star Game and earned his first Silver Slugger Award.

Anthopoulos says he rated Profar as the second-best bat available among free agencts behind Juan Soto, who signed with the New York Mets. The Braves had a quiet offseason before reaching the deal to solidify their outfield.

Anthopoulos does not expect 2023 NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. to be ready for the start of the season. Acuna tore his left ACL on May 26 and had surgery on June 6.

Anthopoulos said he does not know when Acuna will return but added the outfielder is progressing well.

The Braves also signed Bryan De La Cruz to a one-year deal Dec. 16 to add outfield depth.

Profar joins Michael Harris, Jarred Kelenic, De La Cruz and Eli White as Atlanta’s top outfielders before Acuna is ready, perhaps as early as May.

Profar will play left field with Harris in center. Kelenic and De La Cruz could share time in a right-field platoon while Atlanta awaits Acuna’s return.

Profar is a native of Curaçao and he says he watched the Braves every week on TV to see Andruw Jones, another Curaçao native.

“Every Wednesday at 7 o’clock I was in front of the TV to watch Andruw Jones and the Braves,” Profar said.

Profar is eager to prove his 2024 breakout season with San Diego was more than an outlier in an otherwise mixed career. He has a career .245 batting average over 11 seasons with 111 home runs.

“I’m always confident,” Profar said. “Like I said I’m always working to get better. I’m preparing myself this year to be like last year or better.”