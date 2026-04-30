Orioles put opening day starter Trevor Rogers on IL with undisclosed illness

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles placed opening day starter Trevor Rogers on the 15-day injured list, as the left-hander deals with an undisclosed illness.

The move came a few hours after Baltimore’s game against Houston was postponed by inclement weather and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader. The Orioles recalled right-hander Cameron Foster from Triple-A Norfolk.

Rogers allowed three runs in 1 2/3 innings after throwing 47 pitches in his most recent start, a 17-1 loss to Boston. The IL move was retroactive.

The 28-year-old Rogers has allowed 13 runs, 12 earned, in 11 1/3 innings over his past three starts. He pitched seven scoreless innings in a 2-1 win over Minnesota on opening day.

Rogers is 2-3 with a 4.75 ERA in six starts this season.

Foster made his major league debut for the Orioles on April 16 after getting called up from Triple-A. He was sent back down with a 6.35 ERA in four relief appearances.