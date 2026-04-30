 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alexander Blockx
Alexander Blockx continues ‘dream’ run by eliminating defending champion Casper Ruud in Madrid
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz watches brother Jaime win his under-16 debut at the Madrid Open
152nd Kentucky Derby - Previews
America’s Pick: Who will win the 152nd Kentucky Derby?

Top Clips

nbc_pft_rookieclass_260430.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies who can make the biggest impact
nbc_pft_justinsimmons_260430.jpg
Simmons retires as a Bronco after nine seasons
nbc_pft_rodgers_260430.jpg
UFA tender on Rodgers is a ‘chess move’ by PIT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alexander Blockx
Alexander Blockx continues ‘dream’ run by eliminating defending champion Casper Ruud in Madrid
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz watches brother Jaime win his under-16 debut at the Madrid Open
152nd Kentucky Derby - Previews
America’s Pick: Who will win the 152nd Kentucky Derby?

Top Clips

nbc_pft_rookieclass_260430.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies who can make the biggest impact
nbc_pft_justinsimmons_260430.jpg
Simmons retires as a Bronco after nine seasons
nbc_pft_rodgers_260430.jpg
UFA tender on Rodgers is a ‘chess move’ by PIT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Orioles put opening day starter Trevor Rogers on IL with undisclosed illness

  
Published April 30, 2026 11:44 AM
How does Crochet on IL impact Red Sox?
April 29, 2026 02:03 PM
Eric Samulski recaps the news that Boston Red Sox' pitcher Garrett Crochet has been moved to the IL (shoulder) and what this means for Boston's pitching options.

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles placed opening day starter Trevor Rogers on the 15-day injured list, as the left-hander deals with an undisclosed illness.

The move came a few hours after Baltimore’s game against Houston was postponed by inclement weather and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader. The Orioles recalled right-hander Cameron Foster from Triple-A Norfolk.

Rogers allowed three runs in 1 2/3 innings after throwing 47 pitches in his most recent start, a 17-1 loss to Boston. The IL move was retroactive.

The 28-year-old Rogers has allowed 13 runs, 12 earned, in 11 1/3 innings over his past three starts. He pitched seven scoreless innings in a 2-1 win over Minnesota on opening day.

Rogers is 2-3 with a 4.75 ERA in six starts this season.

Foster made his major league debut for the Orioles on April 16 after getting called up from Triple-A. He was sent back down with a 6.35 ERA in four relief appearances.