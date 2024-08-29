Orioles vs. Dodgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 29

It’s Thursday, August 29, and the Baltimore Orioles (77-57) wrap up their series in LA against the Dodgers (79-54) with the series tied at 1 game apiece.

After losing the opener, LA rebounded last night thanks to yet another big night from Shohei Ohtani. The Dodgers’ DH belted his 42nd HR of the season and swiped his 41st and 42nd bases of the season to catapult his mates to a 6-4 win over the O’s.

The loss for Baltimore kept them a game behind the Yankees who lost for a 2nd consecutive night in DC to the Nationals. The Dodgers maintained their 3-game lead over the Diamondbacks with the win.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Orioles vs. Dodgers live today

● Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024

● Time: 10:10PM EST

● Site: Dodger Stadium

● City: Los Angeles, CA

● TV/Streaming: MASN, SNLA

Game odds for Orioles vs. Dodgers

The latest odds as of Thursday morning:

● Money Line : Dodgers -165, Orioles +140

● Spread : Dodgers -1.5 (+120), Orioles +1.5 (-145)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Recent team stats for Orioles vs. Dodgers

● The Dodgers are 7-3 in their last 10 to maintain their hold on the National League West. Los Angeles owns a record at Dodger Stadium of 44-24. Their overall run differential for the season is +117.

● The Orioles are 5-5 in their last 10. Baltimore is 38-27 away from Camden Yards this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +85.

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles vs. Dodgers

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 29): Cade Povich vs. Bo Miller

○ Dodgers: Miller (1-3, 7.49 ERA) has allowed 33 earned runs and 50 hits while striking out 37 over 39.2 innings

○ Orioles: Povich (1-6, 6.10 ERA) has allowed 33 earned runs and 54 hits while striking out 34 over 48.2 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles vs. Dodgers on August 29, 2024

● Kevin Kiermaier is 2-3 (.667) against Cade Povich in his career

● The Dodgers are 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games and 4-5-1 to the OVER in those same 10 games

● Who’s Hot? Shohei Ohtani has hit safely in 9 of his last 10 games with 14 hits in 40 ABs (.350). In those 10 games, Ohtani has 5 HRs and 7 stolen bases.

● Who’s Not! Gunnar Henderson is 2-19 (.105) in his last 5 games. Both hits were singles.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Orioles vs. Dodgers game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Orioles vs. Dodgers game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning heavily towards a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Total of 9 runs

