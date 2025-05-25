 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers
Skubal’s first complete game helps Tigers beat Guardians, avoid four-game sweep
Charles Schwab Challenge - Final Round
Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 prize money: Full payout from the $9.5 million purse
Rafael Nadal
French Open 2025: Rafael Nadal celebrated at tournament he won record 14 times

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lowedown_v2_250525.jpg
Lowe Down: Is Howe the PL manager of the season?
nbc_pl_mw38allgoals_250525.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_livtaaemotional_250525.jpg
Alexander-Arnold’s emotional farewell to Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Padres’ Michael King lands on 15-day injured list with inflammation in right shoulder

  
Published May 25, 2025 04:01 PM

ATLANTA — San Diego right-hander Michael King, who was scratched from Saturday’s scheduled start, was placed on the 15-day injured list on Sunday with right shoulder inflammation.

The Padres said Saturday that King had stiffness after sleeping on the shoulder. The team announced the inflammation on Sunday and said the right-hander would be sidelined for at least two weeks.

The Padres recalled right-hander David Morgan from Triple-A El Paso before Sunday’s game at Atlanta.

The Padres did not say how King’s spot in the rotation would be filled. Morgan has worked only in relief at El Paso, posting a 6.91 ERA in 14 games.

On Saturday, the Padres used a bullpen game and lost to the Braves 7-1. Sean Reynolds got the start and allowed three runs in 2 2/3 innings. Wandy Peralta, Alek Jacobs and Yuki Matsui also pitched.

King is 4-2 with a 2.59 ERA in 10 starts. He was 13-9 with a 2.95 ERA in 2024 and finished seventh in the NL Cy Young Award voting.

The Padres have not announced their starters for a three-game series against the visiting Miami Marlins that begins on Monday night. Right-hander Dylan Cease was Sunday’s starter against the Braves.