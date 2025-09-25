 Skip navigation
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
No. 22 Notre Dame content to grind it out with backfield tandem of Jadarian Price and Jeremiyah Love
NCAA Basketball: Missouri Valley Conference Championship- Loyola Ramblers vs Drake Bulldogs
Sister Jean, longtime Loyola Chicago chaplain and March Madness icon, retires at 106
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Searching for bullpen help, Dodgers activate RHP Roki Sasaki from 60-day injured list

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_taradaviswoodhallpart2_250924.jpg
Davis-Woodhall pulls curtain back on mental health
nbc_wnba_taradaviswoodhallpart1_250924.jpg
Davis-Woodhall focused on ATHLOS after Worlds gold
nbc_golf_larrynelsonintv_250924.jpg
Nelson: Ryder Cup ‘still the same’ at its core

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Padres outfielder Laureano has a broken finger and will miss the first round of the playoffs

  
Published September 24, 2025 09:53 PM
MLB approves robot umpire challenge system
September 24, 2025 09:43 AM
Dan Patrick discusses the MLB approving a plan to implement an automated strike zone challenge system in 2026, breaking down how this process will impact games moving forward.

SAN DIEGO — Ramón Laureano of the San Diego Padres broke his right index finger on Wednesday in a 3-1 loss to the NL Central champion Milwaukee Brewers and manager Mike Shildt said the outfielder will miss the first round of the playoffs.

Laureano shook his hand after fouling off a pitch in the second inning. He took a called third strike to end the nine-pitch at-bat, and was replaced in right field by Bryce Johnson in the top of the third.

Laureano was a key acquisition at the trade deadline on July 31, coming over from Baltimore along with Ryan O’Hearn.

He helped carry the Padres offensively since then, hitting nine homers and driving in 30 runs for his new team.

The Padres clinched a postseason berth Monday night with a 5-4, 11-inning win over the Brewers. San Diego won 7-0 Tuesday night to pull within 1 1/2 games of the Chicago Cubs in the race for the National League’s first wild-card spot and within 1 1/2 of the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Padres were also without star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. for the third straight game. The team has said only that he has an illness, with symptoms including nausea, chills and a fever.