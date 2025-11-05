 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Exhibition-Purdue at Kentucky
No. 1 Purdue to be without starting forward Trey Kaufman-Renn for season opener against Evansville
NCAA Basketball: Eastern Washington at UCLA
Dent scores 21 points in his UCLA debut, helping the No. 12 Bruins beat Eastern Washington
TJ White.png
Linebacker TJ White Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_nba_orlatl_hawksanalysis_251104.jpg
Impact of Young's absence for Hawks
nbc_roto_patriots_bucv3_251104.jpg
Lean on Patriots to beat injury-plagued Buccaneers
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251104.jpg
Take Lions to cover against Commanders in Week 10

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NCAA Basketball: Exhibition-Purdue at Kentucky
No. 1 Purdue to be without starting forward Trey Kaufman-Renn for season opener against Evansville
NCAA Basketball: Eastern Washington at UCLA
Dent scores 21 points in his UCLA debut, helping the No. 12 Bruins beat Eastern Washington
TJ White.png
Linebacker TJ White Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

nbc_nba_orlatl_hawksanalysis_251104.jpg
Impact of Young’s absence for Hawks
nbc_roto_patriots_bucv3_251104.jpg
Lean on Patriots to beat injury-plagued Buccaneers
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251104.jpg
Take Lions to cover against Commanders in Week 10

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Padres RHP Yu Darvish to miss next season after undergoing elbow ligament repair surgery

Published November 4, 2025 07:42 PM

  
Published November 4, 2025 07:42 PM
SAN DIEGO — Right-hander Yu Darvish will miss the 2026 season with the San Diego Padres after surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow.

The 39-year-old Darvish also got an internal brace in the surgery performed last week, the Padres announced Tuesday.

“I will be working hard on my rehab to be able to throw a ball comfortably again,” Darvish wrote in Japanese on social media.

Darvish had Tommy John surgery in March 2015 and returned to a major league mound on May 28, 2016.

The five-time All-Star went 5-5 with a 5.38 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP in 15 starts for the Padres last season after missing the first three months due to elbow inflammation. Darvish started the decisive Game 3 of San Diego’s wild card series against the Chicago Cubs, but he took the loss after allowing two runs on four hits and failing to record an out in the second inning.

Darvish has completed three seasons of the $108 million, six-year contract he agreed to in February 2023 wkth the Padres, who acquired him before the 2021 season. Darvish led the AL in strikeouts in 2013 and led the NL in victories in 2020.

His injury is a blow to a Padres rotation that was already in flux after San Diego made the playoffs for the fourth time in six seasons, but failed to advance. Right-hander Dylan Cease is a free agent, and right-hander Michael King became a free agent Monday after declining his option for 2026.

The Padres’ remaining proven starters are Nick Pivetta, Randy Vasquez and Joe Musgrove, who is scheduled to return next year from Tommy John surgery. San Diego also acquired JP Sears in the deadline trade that also brought vaunted reliever Mason Miller, a starter earlier in his career.

Darvish will have plenty to keep him occupied during his year away from the mound: His oldest son, Shoei, has committed to play baseball at UC San Diego after he graduates from high school next year.