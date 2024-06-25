 Skip navigation
Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. placed on injured list with stress reaction in his right thigh bone

  
Published June 24, 2024 08:41 PM
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres

Jun 21, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) jogs to first base after being hit by a pitch during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a stress reaction in his right thigh bone.

Tatis has been dealing with what had been described as a quadriceps injury for some time. Manager Mike Shildt said the team discovered the stress reaction in his femur a few days ago after imaging. The manager said Tatis could play with the injury, but it won’t get better without rest.

Tatis was hit by a pitch near his left elbow on Friday night against Milwaukee and was removed from the game two innings later. He didn’t play Saturday or Sunday.

Tatis leads the Padres with 14 home runs, including a 446-foot shot on Thursday night. He won the NL Gold Glove and Platinum Glove awards last year in his first season in right field.

Shildt also said Yu Darvish is dealing with elbow inflammation and won’t start Tuesday night against the Washington Nationals as planned. He’s on the IL with a groin strain.

Rookie Adam Mazur was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to start Tuesday night. The Padres also recalled infielder Eguy Rosario from Triple-A and selected the contract of outfielder Bryce Johnson. They optioned right-hander Jhony Brito and outfielder Jose Azocar to Triple-A.