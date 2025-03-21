Padres’ Yu Darvish to start season on injured list with elbow inflammation

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers
Pitcher Julio Urías suspended through the All-Star break by MLB under domestic violence policy
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Notre Dame races past Stephen F. Austin in NCAA women’s tourney, but Miles leaves with injury
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Indiana at Utah
Garzon scores 17, Ciezki adds 16 to lead No. 9 seed Indiana to opening NCAA win over No. 8 seed Utah

Top Clips

nbc_golf_valspar_fiskace_250321.jpg
Fisk fires an ace on No. 17 at the Valspar
SmylieNovak.jpg
Novak, Smylie call chaotic sequence at Copperhead
nbc_dps_mmroundof64day1recap_250321.jpg
McNeese State’s win, Kansas’ loss lead MM stories

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers
Pitcher Julio Urías suspended through the All-Star break by MLB under domestic violence policy
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Notre Dame races past Stephen F. Austin in NCAA women’s tourney, but Miles leaves with injury
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Indiana at Utah
Garzon scores 17, Ciezki adds 16 to lead No. 9 seed Indiana to opening NCAA win over No. 8 seed Utah

Top Clips

nbc_golf_valspar_fiskace_250321.jpg
Fisk fires an ace on No. 17 at the Valspar
SmylieNovak.jpg
Novak, Smylie call chaotic sequence at Copperhead
nbc_dps_mmroundof64day1recap_250321.jpg
McNeese State’s win, Kansas’ loss lead MM stories

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Padres’ Yu Darvish to start season on injured list with elbow inflammation

  
Published March 21, 2025 06:03 PM
Skenes has mixed feelings on automated strike zone
March 21, 2025 12:57 PM
Pirates pitching phenom Paul Skenes joins Dan Patrick to discuss his mindset on the mound, his feelings on the automated strike zone and what makes the perfect pitcher.

PEORIA, Ariz. — San Diego Padres right-hander Yu Darvish will start the season on the injured list because of inflammation in his right elbow, manager Mike Shildt said Friday.

Shildt said there is no timetable for Darvish’s return but the team is confident Darvish will be back in the rotation following rest and a ramp-up period.

Darvish made a pair of spring training starts but was shut down after the second, a four-inning, 54-pitch outing against Kansas City on March 13. The Padres decided to have him back off his throwing program after he played catch a couple times.

Kyle Hart, Stephen Kolek and Randy Vasquez are candidates to fill Darvish’s spot in the rotation behind Michael King, Dylan Cease and Nick Pivetta.

Darvish is 110-88 with a 3.58 ERA in 12 major league seasons after pitching for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in Japan’s Pacific League from 2005-11. The 38-year-old had Tommy John surgery on March 17, 2015, and returned to a major league mound on May 28, 2016.

He had back, neck and elbow problems last season and was on the restricted list for personal reasons from early July to late August. He won three of four starts in September and was 1-1 with a 1.98 ERA in two starts against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series

Darvish came to the major leagues in 2012 after agreeing to a $56 million, six-year contract with the Texas Rangers. He was traded to the Dodgers in July 2017, became a free agent after the World Series and signed a $126 million, six-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. Darvish was dealt to San Diego after the 2020 season and in February 2023 agreed to a contract with the Padres that added an additional $90 million in guaranteed money for a total of $108 million over six year.

His 2023 season ended in late August because of a bone spur in his right elbow.