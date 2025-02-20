 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Blake Snell
While Rob Manfred frets, some opposing players cheer the big-spending push of the Los Angeles Dodgers
Dennis Gates
Missouri coach Dennis Gates takes PA microphone to head off court-storming celebration
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round
Despite vowing to play less, Rory McIlroy will officially defend his title in New Orleans

Top Clips

nbc_dls_messi_250220.jpg
Should Messi be playing in extreme cold weather?
nbc_pst_mancityrecover_250220.jpg
Could Haaland exit Man City if there’s no rebuild?
nbc_nas_fancamdaytonav2_250219.jpg
NASCAR Fan Cam: 2025 Daytona 500

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Blake Snell
While Rob Manfred frets, some opposing players cheer the big-spending push of the Los Angeles Dodgers
Dennis Gates
Missouri coach Dennis Gates takes PA microphone to head off court-storming celebration
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round
Despite vowing to play less, Rory McIlroy will officially defend his title in New Orleans

Top Clips

nbc_dls_messi_250220.jpg
Should Messi be playing in extreme cold weather?
nbc_pst_mancityrecover_250220.jpg
Could Haaland exit Man City if there’s no rebuild?
nbc_nas_fancamdaytonav2_250219.jpg
NASCAR Fan Cam: 2025 Daytona 500

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Paul DeJong would earn $600,000 in bonuses in Nationals deal if he has 550 plate appearances

  
Published February 20, 2025 12:26 PM
Fantasy 3B ranks: Chisholm Jr., Ramirez top group
February 12, 2025 03:35 PM
Eric Samulski gives his third base rankings for 2025 fantasy baseball drafts, discussing why the position is extremely top heavy with Jose Ramirez and Jazz Chisholm Jr. leading the way.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Paul DeJong would earn all of his $600,000 in available performance bonuses if he has 550 plate appearances this year.

A former All-Star infielder, DeJong agreed to a one-year, $1 million contract.

He would earn $100,000 each for 200, 300, 400, 450, 500 and 550 plate appearances.

An All-Star in 2019, DeJong hit .227 with 24 homers and 56 RBIs last year for the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City, which acquired him on July 30.

He has a .229 average with 140 homers and 400 RBIs in eight seasons with St. Louis (2017-23), Toronto (2023), San Francisco (2023), the White Sox and Royals.