Paul DeJong would earn $600,000 in bonuses in Nationals deal if he has 550 plate appearances
Published February 20, 2025 12:26 PM
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Paul DeJong would earn all of his $600,000 in available performance bonuses if he has 550 plate appearances this year.
A former All-Star infielder, DeJong agreed to a one-year, $1 million contract.
He would earn $100,000 each for 200, 300, 400, 450, 500 and 550 plate appearances.
An All-Star in 2019, DeJong hit .227 with 24 homers and 56 RBIs last year for the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City, which acquired him on July 30.
He has a .229 average with 140 homers and 400 RBIs in eight seasons with St. Louis (2017-23), Toronto (2023), San Francisco (2023), the White Sox and Royals.