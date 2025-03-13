Phil Maton agrees to 1-year contract with Cardinals

JUPITER, Fla. — Right-handed reliever Phil Maton and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed to a one-year contract, the team announced.

Maton was traded from Tampa Bay to the Mets on July 9 and finished 3-3 with a 3.66 ERA in 71 appearances, including 2-1 with a 2.52 ERA in 31 games for New York. He appeared in six postseason games during the Mets’ run to the NL Championship Series.

Maton, who turns 32 on March 25, had a career-high 18 holds last season and was unscored upon in 25 of 31 games for New York. Maton became a free agent after the Mets turned down his $7,775,000 option in favor of a $250,000 buyout.

St. Louis’ bullpen lost Andrew Kittredge, who became a free agent and signed with Baltimore.

Maton is 19-15 with five saves and 4.16 ERA in 415 appearances over eight big league seasons with San Diego (2017-19), Cleveland (2019-21), Houston (2021-23), Tampa Bay (2024) and the Mets.

Left-hander Bailey Horn was designated for assignment to make room for Maton on the 40-man roster.