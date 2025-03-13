Phil Maton agrees to 1-year contract with Cardinals

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
Spring training stat leaders: Could Rhys Hoskins, Reese Olson be draft values?
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Big East Tournament - Marquette vs. Xavier Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
Selection Sunday.jpg
2025 NCAA March Madness Selection Sunday: Men’s and women’s bracket reveal date, time, schedule, how it works

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_jorgensonintv_250313.jpg
Paris-Nice leader Jorgenson on Vingegaard’s injury
nbc_bte_kingswarriorsv2_250313.jpg
‘Market darling’ Warriors deserve respect vs. SAC
nbc_bte_kansasarizona_250313.jpg
Arizona will have ‘too much’ for Kansas to handle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
Spring training stat leaders: Could Rhys Hoskins, Reese Olson be draft values?
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Big East Tournament - Marquette vs. Xavier Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
Selection Sunday.jpg
2025 NCAA March Madness Selection Sunday: Men’s and women’s bracket reveal date, time, schedule, how it works

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_jorgensonintv_250313.jpg
Paris-Nice leader Jorgenson on Vingegaard’s injury
nbc_bte_kingswarriorsv2_250313.jpg
‘Market darling’ Warriors deserve respect vs. SAC
nbc_bte_kansasarizona_250313.jpg
Arizona will have ‘too much’ for Kansas to handle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Phil Maton agrees to 1-year contract with Cardinals

  
Published March 13, 2025 11:13 AM

JUPITER, Fla. — Right-handed reliever Phil Maton and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed to a one-year contract, the team announced.

Maton was traded from Tampa Bay to the Mets on July 9 and finished 3-3 with a 3.66 ERA in 71 appearances, including 2-1 with a 2.52 ERA in 31 games for New York. He appeared in six postseason games during the Mets’ run to the NL Championship Series.

Maton, who turns 32 on March 25, had a career-high 18 holds last season and was unscored upon in 25 of 31 games for New York. Maton became a free agent after the Mets turned down his $7,775,000 option in favor of a $250,000 buyout.

St. Louis’ bullpen lost Andrew Kittredge, who became a free agent and signed with Baltimore.

Maton is 19-15 with five saves and 4.16 ERA in 415 appearances over eight big league seasons with San Diego (2017-19), Cleveland (2019-21), Houston (2021-23), Tampa Bay (2024) and the Mets.

Left-hander Bailey Horn was designated for assignment to make room for Maton on the 40-man roster.