 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship - First Round
FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $20 million purse
MLB: New York Yankees at Texas Rangers
Yankees place Amed Rosario on 10-day injured list with shoulder sprain
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Kansas City Royals
Reds plan to activate Hunter Greene from the injured list to pitch against Phillies

Top Clips

nbc_nas_playoffsanalysis_250810.jpg
How should playoff hopefuls navigate Watkins Glen?
nbc_golf_tedscottnews_250810.jpg
Scott not on Scheffler’s bag Sunday in Memphis
dnp_nbc_cfb_big10_hiddentalents_250810.jpg
Big Ten football players show off hidden talents

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship - First Round
FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $20 million purse
MLB: New York Yankees at Texas Rangers
Yankees place Amed Rosario on 10-day injured list with shoulder sprain
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Kansas City Royals
Reds plan to activate Hunter Greene from the injured list to pitch against Phillies

Top Clips

nbc_nas_playoffsanalysis_250810.jpg
How should playoff hopefuls navigate Watkins Glen?
nbc_golf_tedscottnews_250810.jpg
Scott not on Scheffler’s bag Sunday in Memphis
dnp_nbc_cfb_big10_hiddentalents_250810.jpg
Big Ten football players show off hidden talents

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Phillies bring back 40-year-old reliever David Robertson

  
Published August 10, 2025 01:20 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies recalled 40-year-old reliever David Robertson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday, three weeks after he signed a free-agent deal with the National League East leaders.

Robertson made six relief appearances with Lehigh Valley, and had a 10.13 ERA, though he had four scoreless outings. He struck out six, walked one and allowed 11 hits and six runs in 5 1/3 innings.

The Phillies made the move before their series finale at Texas, where Robertson was 3-4 with a 3.00 ERA in 68 games last season.

Right-hander Alan Rangel was optioned to Triple-A to make room on the 26-man roster.

Over his 16-year major league career, Robertson, has a 2.91 ERA in 861 games, all but one of those in relief. This is his third stint with the Phillies, first as a free agent before the 2019 season and then after being acquired in a trade from the Chicago Cubs in 2022. He played nine seasons with the Yankees over two different times in New York, which drafted him in the 17th round of the 2006 amateur draft.