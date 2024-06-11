 Skip navigation
Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto to have knee surgery, placed on 10-day injured list

  
Published June 11, 2024 07:15 PM

BOSTON — The Philadelphia Phillies placed catcher J.T. Realmuto on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday and said he will need surgery to remove cartilage in his right knee.

The team said Realmuto will undergo a right knee meniscectomy on Wednesday. No timetable was given for his return.

Realmuto hit .261 while helping Philadelphia open a nine-game lead in the NL East. His seven homers was tied for most among all NL catchers, and his 17-game hitting streak last month was the longest for a Phillies catcher in baseball’s modern era.

To fill his spot on the roster, the Phillies recalled catcher Rafael Marchán from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Marchán, 25, was the extra player activated for the London Series against the New York Mets last weekend, but he did not appear in either game.