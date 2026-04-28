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Phillies fire manager Rob Thomson after losing 11 of 12 games, name Don Mattingly interim skipper

  
Published April 28, 2026 11:20 AM
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PHILADELPHIA — Manager Rob Thomson, who led the Phillies to four straight playoff appearances, including the 2022 World Series, was fired after Philadelphia lost 11 of 12 games and began the day tied for last place in the majors.

Bench coach Don Mattingly was named interim manager through the end of the season and third-base coach Dusty Wathan was promoted to bench coach.

Thomson went 355-270 and had led a Phillies team loaded with high-priced talent that included Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner to consecutive division titles. The 62-year-old Thomson, a baseball lifer finally promoted to his first managerial stint in 2022, signed a contract extension in the offseason through the 2027 season and was again expected to lead the Phillies into World Series contention.

The Phillies and their $300-plus million payroll have instead been one of the biggest flops in the baseball and had lost 10 straight games before ace Zack Wheeler led them to a win against Atlanta on Saturday. The Phillies lost to Atlanta on Sunday and fell to 9-19 overall, tied with the divisional rival New York Mets.

Thomson is the second manager fired in baseball this season after the Red Sox fired Alex Cora and five coaches.