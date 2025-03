Phillies’ Ranger Suarez to begin season on injured list with back soreness

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez will open the season on the injured list as he recovers from lower back soreness.

Philadelphia president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said that baring any issues the left-hander could be ready to pitch at some point next month.

“I don’t think it will be long, long,” Dombrowski told reporters prior to the team’s exhibition game against the Tampa Bay Rays. “But we’re going to be slow. We’re not going to bring him back until he feels good. And he feels good now, but now, we’re in that stage where we have to build him up.”

With Suarez out, Taijuan Walker will be the Phillies’ fifth starter.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Dombrowski said. “It’s good to have somebody like that. I hope he pitches like he did a couple years ago. I don’t see why he can’t with what he has now.”

Suarez went 12-8 with a 3.46 ERA in 2024 and is entering his eighth major league season.