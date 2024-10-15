 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dan Lanning
Too many men: No. 2 Oregon purposely induced late penalty in win over No. 4 Ohio State
Cam Rising
Utah QB Cam Rising out for the season, true freshman Isaac Wilson named starter
NCAA Womens Basketball: Mississippi at South Carolina
South Carolina ranked No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25 preseason poll with UConn, USC, Texas and UCLA

Top Clips

nbc_bet_cfbwk8night_241015.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UGA-UT, USC-UMD, Week 8
nbc_bet_cfbwk8afternoon_241015.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UA-TENN, ND-GT, Week 8
nbc_golf_mediate_interview_241015.jpg
Mediate discusses transition to PGA Tour Champions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dan Lanning
Too many men: No. 2 Oregon purposely induced late penalty in win over No. 4 Ohio State
Cam Rising
Utah QB Cam Rising out for the season, true freshman Isaac Wilson named starter
NCAA Womens Basketball: Mississippi at South Carolina
South Carolina ranked No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25 preseason poll with UConn, USC, Texas and UCLA

Top Clips

nbc_bet_cfbwk8night_241015.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UGA-UT, USC-UMD, Week 8
nbc_bet_cfbwk8afternoon_241015.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UA-TENN, ND-GT, Week 8
nbc_golf_mediate_interview_241015.jpg
Mediate discusses transition to PGA Tour Champions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Phillies sign manager Rob Thomson to 1-year extension after three straight trips to playoffs

  
Published October 15, 2024 12:54 PM
Rob Thomson

Aug 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson (59) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Davis/Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies signed manager Rob Thomson to a one-year contract extension through the 2026 season after he led the team to three straight trips to the playoffs.

The 61-year-old Thomson guided the Phillies to the 2022 World Series and the 2023 National League Championship Series and led them this season to their first NL East title since 2011. The Phillies were eliminated in four games by the New York Mets in the National League Division Series.

Thomson’s .575 winning percentage is the best for any manager in franchise history. His contract was set to expire after the 2025 season.

“Year by year is good with me,” Thomson said of the extension. “I’ve mentioned many times this is the only place I want to be. This will be my last stop.”

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said the entire coaching staff — which includes polarizing hitting coach Kevin Long — will return next season, as well.

“Many managers will say it, but I truly believe we have the best coaching staff in baseball,” Thomson said.

Coming off a 95-67 season, Dombrowski made clear he was happy with the direction of the team under the manager affectionately known by his players as Topper.

“I think we have a good coaching staff, primarily,” Dombrowski said during the announcement. “They do a very efficient job. They did lead us to 95 wins.”

Thomson has a 280-155 record since the veteran bench coach replaced Joe Girardi as Phillies manager on June 3, 2022.

Dombrowski said it was important for the team not to enter the 2026 season with a lame-duck manager.

“He’s done a good job for us, been a very successful manager,” Dombrowski said. “There’s been very few clubs in baseball that have made the postseason three years in a row. He has done that. We’ve been a very good club under his guidance. It’s also one where I think stability in the manager’s spot, I don’t think going into the manager’s last year is ever good situation to be in, if you can prevent that from happening. He deserves the extension in that regard.”

Thomson has been with the club since the 2018 season when he was first hired as bench coach under former manager Gabe Kapler.

He spent 28 years as a member of the New York Yankees organization (1990-2017), including 10 seasons on the major league coaching staff as bench coach (2008, 2015-17) and third base coach (2009-14).