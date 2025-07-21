Phillies sign reliever David Robertson to 1-year deal in bid to win 2nd straight NL East title

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies have signed right-hander David Robertson to a one-year contract, bolstering their bullpen in a bid to outlast the New York Mets and win a second straight NL East title.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski made the move Monday, optioning the 40-year-old reliever to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Robertson was a key pitcher for the New York Yankees when they won the 2009 World Series and was an All-Star two years later with the franchise. He helped the Phillies reach the 2022 World Series, going 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA in eight postseason games, and also played for them in 2019.

Robertson was 3-4 with a 3.00 ERA in 68 games — two shy of his career high — and had two saves last season in Texas. He declined a $7 million mutual option, triggering a $1.5 million buyout and making him a free agent.

He is 66-46 with a 2.91 ERA with 177 saves and 1,154 strikeouts, ranking 11th all time among relievers. The Yankees drafted the former Alabama player 17th overall in 2016 and he also pitched for the Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia, Tampa Bay, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, Miami and the Rangers.

The Phillies and Mets are in a closely contested race for first in the NL East with 60-plus games remaining in the regular season.