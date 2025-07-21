Phillies sign reliever David Robertson to 1-year deal in bid to win 2nd straight NL East title

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida Atlantic v Temple
AAC rebrands as American Conference in move designed to fuel growth in changing college landscape
SWIMMING-OLY-PARIS-2024
2025 World Swimming Championships: How to watch, schedule, preview
Taryn Brasher, Kristen Nuss
At 2028 LA Olympics, beach volleyball returns to its spiritual home. Teams are starting to line up

Top Clips

nbc_roto_christianwatson_250721.jpg
Why Watson should be ‘out of sight’ in fantasy
nbc_golf_penskev3_250721.jpg
Top shots and stats from 2025 Open Championship
nbc_golf_rorynorthernirelandweek_250721.jpg
McIlroy ‘embraced’ homecoming at The Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida Atlantic v Temple
AAC rebrands as American Conference in move designed to fuel growth in changing college landscape
SWIMMING-OLY-PARIS-2024
2025 World Swimming Championships: How to watch, schedule, preview
Taryn Brasher, Kristen Nuss
At 2028 LA Olympics, beach volleyball returns to its spiritual home. Teams are starting to line up

Top Clips

nbc_roto_christianwatson_250721.jpg
Why Watson should be ‘out of sight’ in fantasy
nbc_golf_penskev3_250721.jpg
Top shots and stats from 2025 Open Championship
nbc_golf_rorynorthernirelandweek_250721.jpg
McIlroy ‘embraced’ homecoming at The Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Phillies sign reliever David Robertson to 1-year deal in bid to win 2nd straight NL East title

  
Published July 21, 2025 02:09 PM

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies have signed right-hander David Robertson to a one-year contract, bolstering their bullpen in a bid to outlast the New York Mets and win a second straight NL East title.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski made the move Monday, optioning the 40-year-old reliever to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Robertson was a key pitcher for the New York Yankees when they won the 2009 World Series and was an All-Star two years later with the franchise. He helped the Phillies reach the 2022 World Series, going 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA in eight postseason games, and also played for them in 2019.

Robertson was 3-4 with a 3.00 ERA in 68 games — two shy of his career high — and had two saves last season in Texas. He declined a $7 million mutual option, triggering a $1.5 million buyout and making him a free agent.

He is 66-46 with a 2.91 ERA with 177 saves and 1,154 strikeouts, ranking 11th all time among relievers. The Yankees drafted the former Alabama player 17th overall in 2016 and he also pitched for the Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia, Tampa Bay, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, Miami and the Rangers.

The Phillies and Mets are in a closely contested race for first in the NL East with 60-plus games remaining in the regular season.