Phillies vs. Braves Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 20

It’s Tuesday, August 20, and after a day off the Philadelphia Phillies (73-51) are in Atlanta to take on the Braves (66-58) at Truist Park.

It is a battle between the top two teams in the National League East although it certainly is not a competition for the top spot in the division as the Phils lead the Braves by 7 games.

Atlanta enters the series having won 2 in a row. They hold a 1½ game lead over the Mets for the final Wild Card spot in the National League. The Phillies are scuffling a bit but still in a dogfight with the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the National League.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Phillies vs. Braves live today

● Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024

● Time: 7:20PM EST

● Site: Truist Park

● City: Atlanta, GA

● TV/Streaming: NBCSP, Bally Sports South, TBS

Game odds for Phillies vs. Braves

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning:

● Money Line : Phillies -140, Braves +120

● Spread : Phillies -1.5 (+125), Braves +1.5 (-155)

● Over/Under : 8.5 runs

Recent team stats for Phillies vs. Braves

● The Phillies’ offense is heating up. Philly has scored 34 runs in the past 5 games. They are 4-1 in that stretch. The loss was on Sunday against the Nationals by the score of 6-4. They are 5-5 in their last 10. The Phillies are 31-28 away from Citizens Bank Park this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +102.

● The Braves have won 2 in a row. They are 6-4 in their last 10. They are now 32-26 at Truist Park. Atlanta has an overall run differential of +50.

Probable starting pitchers for Philadelphia vs. Atlanta

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 20): Zack Wheeler vs. Reynaldo Lopez

○ Phillies: Wheeler (12-5, 2.72 ERA) has allowed 45 earned runs and 103 hits while striking out 162 over 148.2 innings

○ Braves: Lopez (7-4, 2.06 ERA) has allowed 24 earned runs and 88 hits while striking out 102 over 104.2 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies vs. Braves on August 20, 2024

● Travis d’Arnaud is 7-18 (.389) with 1 HR and 3 RBIs in his career against Zach Wheeler

● Trea Turner is 3-8 (.375) with 1 HR and 3 RBIs against Reynaldo Lopez in his career.

● Nick Castellanos is 11-35 (.314) against Lopez in his career

● The Phillies are 4-6 on the Run Line and 5-5 to the OVER in their last 10 games

● The Braves are also 4-6 on the Run Line and 5-5 to the OVER in their last 10 games

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Phillies vs. Braves game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Phillies vs. Braves game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Phillies on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 8.5 runs

