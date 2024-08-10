Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 10

It’s Saturday, August 10, and the Philadelphia Phillies (69-47) are in Phoenix for Game 3 of their 4-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks (64-53).

The Diamondbacks evened the series with a 3-2 win last night. Adrian Del Castillo’s first career home run was a walkoff game-winner for Arizona.

Game details & how to watch Phillies vs. Diamondbacks live today

● Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024

● Time: 8:10PM EST

● Site: Chase Field

● City: Phoenix, AZ

● TV/Streaming: NBCSP, ARID

Game odds for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Saturday morning:

● Money Line : Phillies -105, Diamondbacks -115

● Spread : Phillies -1.5 (+155), Diamondbacks +1.5 (-190)

● Over/Under : 8.5 runs

Recent team stats for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

● The Phillies are 4-6 in their last 10. The Phillies are 31-26 on the road this season. Their overall run differential of +107.

● The Diamondbacks are 8-2 in their last 10. They are now 32-26 at home. Arizona has an overall run differential of +51.

Probable starting pitchers for Philadelphia vs. Arizona

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 10): Aaron Nola vs.Zac Gallen

○ Phillies: Nola (11-5, 3.54 ERA) has allowed 56 earned runs and 123 hits while striking out 134 over 142.1 innings

○ Diamondbacks: Gallen (9-5, 3.75 ERA) has allowed 42 earned runs and 94 hits while striking out 96 over 100.2 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies vs. Diamondbacks on August 10, 2024

● Who’s Hot? Bryce Harper homered last night and is hitting .323 (11-34) in August

● Who’s Not! Ketel Marte is hitting .233 (7-30 in August

● The Diamondbacks have won 4 of their last 5 games with Zac Gallen on the mound

● Arizona is 9-2-1 to the OVER in their last 12 games

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Phillies vs. Diamondbacks game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Phillies vs. Diamondbacks game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and is leaning towards taking Arizona on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 8.5 runs

