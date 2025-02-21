 Skip navigation
Pirates and Andrew Heaney agree to a 1-year deal

  
Published February 21, 2025 11:10 AM

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to terms with veteran left-hander Andrew Heaney on a one-year deal.

The agreement is worth $5.25 million and is pending Heaney passing a physical.

The 33-year-old Heaney is 51-62 with a 4.45 ERA during his 11-year career, mostly with the Los Angeles Angels. Heaney spent the last two seasons with the Texas Rangers, winning a career-high 10 games in 2023 while helping the Rangers win their first World Series. Heaney went 5-14 with a 4.28 ERA in 32 games in 2024.

The Pirates were in the market for a veteran — preferably a lefty — to join a starting rotation dominated by right-handers and led by reigning National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes. Heaney is one of a handful of left-handed starters who have thrown at least 145 innings in each of the last two years.