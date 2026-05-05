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Chourio makes instant impact in season debut
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Pirates reliever Chris Devenski suspended three games for intentionally throwing at opposing batter

  
Published May 5, 2026 02:00 PM
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NEW YORK — Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Chris Devenski has been suspended for three games and fined for intentionally throwing at Cincinnati Reds rookie Sal Stewart, Major League Baseball announced.

Devenski intentionally threw at Stewart in the top of the seventh inning of Pittsburgh’s 17-7 win at PNC Park. He was ejected following the incident.

Pirates manager Don Kelly also was suspended for one game and received an undisclosed fine, MLB senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill announced.

Devenski’s suspension is set to start when the Pirates open a road series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. If Devenski appeals, the suspension would be put off during that process. His fine was not disclosed.