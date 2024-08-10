Pirates vs. Dodgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 10

It’s Saturday, August 10, and the Pittsburgh Pirates (56-59) continue their weekend series in SoCal against the Los Angeles Dodgers (67-49).

Last night, Shohei Ohtani once again led the attack for the Dodgers smashing a 448-foot home run.

The Pirates have struggled of late having lost 5 in a row but today they send Paul Skenes to the hill. As a result of their recent ills, the Bucs have fallen 4½ games out of a Wild Card spot. The Dodgers are still in 1st in the National League West. Despite their win last night, their struggles the past couple of weeks have led to their lead in the division dropping to just 2½ games over the San Diego Padres.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Pirates vs. Dodgers live today

● Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024

● Time: 9:10PM EST

● Site: Dodger Stadium

● City: Los Angeles, CA

● TV/Streaming: SNP, SNLA

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Pirates vs. Dodgers

The latest odds as of Saturday morning:

● Money Line : Pirates -110, Dodgers +100

● Spread : Pirates -1.5 (+150), Dodgers +1.5 (-185)

● Over/Under : 8 runs

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Recent team stats for Pirates vs. Dodgers

● The Pirates are 3-7 in their last 10. The Bucs are 29-28 on the road this season. Their overall run differential is -17.

● The Dodgers are 5-5 in their last 10. They are now 36-22 at home. LA has an overall run differential of +93.

Probable starting pitchers for Pittsburgh vs. Los Angeles

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 10): Paul Skenes vs. River Ryan

○ Pirates: Skenes (6-1, 1.99 ERA) has allowed 19 earned runs and 62 hits while striking out 107 over 86 innings

○ Dodgers: Ryan (1-0, 1.72 ERA) has allowed 3 earned runs and 11 hits while striking out 14 over 15.2 innings

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates vs. Dodgers on August 10, 2024

● In his only previous encounter with Skenes, Shohei Ohtani went 2-3 with 1 HR and 2 RBIs against the rookie hurler

● The Dodgers have cashed the OVER in 7 of their last 10 games

● The Pirates have cashed the Total OVER in 2 straight and in 7 of their last 10

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Pirates vs. Dodgers game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pirates vs. Dodgers game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and is leaning towards taking the Dodgers on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 8 runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)