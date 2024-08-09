Pirates vs. Dodgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 9

It’s Friday, August 9, and the Pittsburgh Pirates (56-58) are in Southern California to play the Los Angeles Dodgers (66-49).

The Pirates are limping a bit having lost 4 straight and as a result have fallen 4½ games out of a Wild Card spot.

The Dodgers are still in 1st in the National League West, but they have lost 2 straight and have seen their lead in the division drop to just 2½ games over the San Diego Padres.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pirates vs. Dodgers live today

● Date: Friday, August 9, 2024

● Time: 10:10PM EST

● Site: Dodger Stadium

● City: Los Angeles, CA

● TV/Streaming: SNP, SNLA, MLBN

Game odds for Pirates vs. Dodgers

The latest odds as of Friday afternoon:

● Money Line : Pirates +170, Dodgers -210

● Spread : Pirates +1.5 (-120), Dodgers -1.5 (+100)

● Over/Under : 8 runs

Recent team stats for Pirates vs. Dodgers

● The Pirates are 4-6 in their last 10. The Bucs are 29-27 on the road this season. Their overall run differential is -13.

● The Dodgers have lost 2 straight. They are also 4-6 in their last 10. They are now 35-22 at home. LA has an overall run differential of +89.

Probable starting pitchers for Pittsburgh vs. Los Angeles

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 9): Mitch Keller vs. Jack Flaherty

○ Pirates: Keller (10-5, 3.20 ERA) has allowed 47 earned runs and 122 hits while striking out 118 over 132.1 innings

○ Dodgers: Flaherty (8-5, 2.80 ERA) has allowed 35 earned runs and 88 hits while striking out 140 over 112.2 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates vs. Dodgers on August 9, 2024

● Freddie Freeman is 6-12 (.500) in his career against Mitch Keller

● The Dodgers have cashed the Total OVER in 6 of their last 8 games and 11-9 in their last 20

● The Pirates have cashed the Total OVER in 2 straight and in 7 of their last 10

● The Pirates are 0-2 in their last 2 on the Run Line but are 5-2 on the Run Line in their last 7 games.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Pirates vs. Dodgers game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pirates vs. Dodgers game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and is leaning towards taking the Dodgers on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 8 runs

