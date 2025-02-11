 Skip navigation
NCAA Womens Basketball: New Orleans at Baylor
Vonleh scores 21 and No. 25 Baylor women beat 18th-ranked West Virginia 75-65
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Creighton
McNeeley scores 38 points to lead UConn past No. 24 Creighton 70-66 for first win in Omaha
nbc_cbb_indianamichstate_250211.jpg
Indiana beats No. 11 Michigan State 71-67, leaving Tom Izzo on brink of breaking Knight's record

nbc_cbb_indianamichstate_250211.jpg
Highlights: Indiana spoils Izzo's shot at history
nbc_cbb_creightonuconn_250211.jpg
Highlights: UConn knocks off Creighton
nbc_cbb_indiana_woodsonintv_250211.jpg
Woodson: Indiana playing for NCAA tournament

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ramon Laureano’s contract with Orioles includes a $6.5 million team option for 2026

  
Published February 11, 2025 03:22 PM
Ramon Laureano

Sep 30, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Ramon Laureano (18) hits a home run against the New York Mets in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Brett Davis/Brett Davis-Imagn Images

BALTIMORE — Outfielder Ramon Laureano’s one-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles includes a $6.5 million team option for 2026.

Laureano’s deal, announced Feb. 4, guarantees $4 million. He gets a hotel suite on road trips.

He would earn $100,000 for winning the MVP award, $75,000 for finishing second in the voting and $50,000 for third. Laureano would get $100,000 for World Series MVP and $50,000 each for making the All-Star team, winning a Gold Glove or Silver Slugger and League Championship Series MVP.

Laureano hit .259 with 11 homers and 33 RBIs last year for Cleveland and Atlanta, which signed him on May 29, four days after he was released by the Guardians. He had a $5.15 million salary last season.

Laureano has a .247 average with 82 homers and 252 RBIs in seven seasons with Oakland (2018-23), Cleveland (2023-24) and Atlanta.