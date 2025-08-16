 Skip navigation
Rangers INF Marcus Semien out of lineup Saturday because of sore left wrist

  
Published August 16, 2025 04:25 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Texas Rangers infielder Marcus Semien was out of the starting lineup for Saturday’s game at Toronto because of a sore left wrist.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Semien was going for X-rays.

Semien was hit by a 91 mph fastball from Toronto’s Chris Bassitt in the second inning of Friday’s 6-5 loss. He remained in the game and hit a two-run homer off Louis Varland in the eighth.

Semien had played in 122 of Texas’ first 123 games. The three-time All-Star last sat April 13 at Seattle.

Ezequiel Duran started at second base for the Rangers on Saturday.